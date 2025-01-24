Attention subscribers - we have launched a new website! Click here to create your website account for free access.
Log in Subscribe

Tennessee Representative Introduces Resolution Proposing a Constitutional Amendment Allowing 3rd Term for Trump

Shannon Taylor Editor
Posted 1/24/25

Tennessee Representative and Congressman Andy Ogles introduced a resolution on Thursday, January 23 proposing a Constitutional Amendment that would allow Trump, and all future Presidents, to run for …

This item is available in full to subscribers.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Congress Bills Aim to Abolish, Amend National Voter …

Congress Bills Aim to Abolish ATF, NFA

Congress Bill Aims to Repeal OSHA Act of 1970

Bills Introduced in U.S. House of Representatives in …

© Copyright 2025 Buffalo River Review
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions