Many gluten-free foods are high in calories and sugar, low on fiber and protein, and they cost more − new research

The vast majority of Americans are not sensitive to foods containing gluten.
Although gluten-free foods are trendy, they are a necessity only if you have celiac disease or wheat allergies.

Meet the top 20 food influencers on YouTube and Instagram

CreatorDB highlights the top food influencers on both YouTube and Instagram.

A Taste of Spring: 3 Must-Make Desserts for the Season

(BPT) - Bring a burst of sweetness to your spring celebrations with three vibrant dessert recipes from PEEPS® and Duncan Hines®! Fun, festive, and full of flavor, these treats are a must-try.
Bring Warmth to Winter with a Filling Family Dinner
Hearty, comforting Cheesy Sweetpotato Casserole that goes perfectly with cold weather.
Easy Painted Sugar Cookies
Paint iconic holiday-themed designs onto frosted sugar cookies using Flavor Paints – a delicious mix of extract and food color.
Make Breakfast More Manageable
(Culinary.net) These Egg Tot Muffins can help take that grab-and-go breakfast to the next level.
Start the Day by Sharing a Heartwarming Breakfast
(Family Features) Whether your brunch favorites include Bananas Foster French Toast or Peanut Butter and Apple, enjoying a meal together is a heartwarming way to start the day.
Color your kitchen: Butter makes everything better
(BPT) - The psychology of color reveals what most people already know: Color can evoke strong emotions. Members of the design team at Whirlpool Corporation are well versed in how color impacts mood, …
A One-Pot Soup to Simplify Family Dinner

(Culinary.net) Warm, hearty Meatball Tortellini Soup as a delicious one-pot solution.

Serve Simple Deliciousness at Your Next Get-Together

(Culinary.net) If a versatile and easy recipe is just what you need for game day or get-togethers, these Mini Beef Wellingtons are perfect for you.

Cook Up a Cranberry Treat

(Culinary.net) These Cranberry Bars will leave family and friends begging for more.

Safety first: Important tips to keep your kitchen safer for everyone

(BPT) - Do you consider your kitchen safe? According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), cooking is the leading cause of reported home fires and home fire injuries, so it's a good …

How going homemade preserves time, money and health

(BPT) - With the cost of food on everyone's minds (from social media to campaign promises), we're all searching for ways to ease the hit to our wallets while still doing our best to provide wholesome …

5 ways to implement Omega-3s in your diet this American Heart Month

(BPT) - February is American Heart Month, making it the perfect time to reflect on heart-healthy habits and incorporate positive changes into your daily routine. One of the easiest ways to support …

10 traditionally vegan meals from around the world

Showcasing various plant-based fare, VNutrition explored global culinary traditions to outline 10 meals traditionally prepared vegan.

Game day prep: 22 tailgate slow cooker dishes ranked from healthiest to unhealthiest

Hims evaluates the nutrition of easy-prep slow cooker recipes designed to get your tailgate party off to a fun and healthy start.

Kick Off a Winning Game Day with Guac

(Family Features) The best watch parties have two things in common: good food and good company to root for your team with. Kick off your football feast with appetizers made with a game day favorite: avocados.

MyFitnessPal talks to the chef for the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles to learn the team's performance nutrition secrets.

A Savvy Weeknight Family Meal
(Culinary.net) This quick and easy Baked Spaghetti can bring everybody back to the table and it won't break the bank either.
Look out for Red 3, FD&C Red No. 3, erythrosine or E127 in the ingredients list of your favorite processed foods.
FDA bans Red 3 dye from food and drugs – a scientist explains the artificial color’s health risks and long history
Over 35 years after the first study linking Red 3 to thyroid cancer in rats was published, the US is beginning to wean it out of foods and drugs.
The funky mold turning food waste into culinary delights
Grist examines an Indonesian staple, oncom, that's shaking up the restaurant scene—and may just end up preventing a big source of emissions.
How to be the MVP of Game Day hosting
(BPT) - Gathering with friends and family to cheer on your home team makes for an unforgettable watch party. To take your "home-gating" up a notch, focus on what everyone loves — plenty of …
Flavor-Packed Fan-Favorite Dish, Steak Stroganoff, Returns to Fast-Casual Chain
(BPT) - As families settle back into their normal routines after a busy holiday season, deciding on and cooking dinner during the week can feel daunting. Luckily, Noodles & Company, the …
