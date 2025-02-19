Attention subscribers - we have launched a new website! Click here to create your website account for free access.
Movies and TV shows casting across the US

Backstage compiled a list of movies and TV shows casting across the US.
Celebrity engagement ring trends for 2025
VRAI examines celebrity engagement ring trends for 2025, including styles, shapes, and settings.
Producers Fast Eddie and Joe Smooth mix at DJ International Studios in Chicago in 1990. Innovation was at the forefront of house and hip-hop.
From breakbeats to the dance floor: How hip-hop and house revolutionized music and culture
Both genres recently celebrated big birthdays. From their origins in the clubs and jams of the 1970s and 1980s, house and hip-hop have become global cultural forces.

Vinyl's shocking comeback: Why everyone's talking about records again

Bandcamp explores the surprising resurgence of vinyl and why it's become a cultural movement.

5 important influencer marketing trends in 2025

CreatorDB reviews the last twelve months and forecasts the state of the influencer marketing arena for 2025.

Most popular casinos for concerts

OLBG examines 10 of the most popular casinos in terms of concerts and subsequent revenue.

In the age of on-demand streaming, have solo stars killed off bands for good?

Skoove shares insights from new research that suggests the golden era of rock 'n' roll may be over.

Adam Devine reveals biggest health lessons he learned in 2024—and his goals for 2025

MyFitnessPal speaks with comedian and actor Adam Devine about the biggest health lessons he learned in 2024, plus his goals for 2025 and how he plans to achieve them.

Music fests and tours and concerts in 2025: What's lined up
Way.com shares details about the music festivals, concerts, and tours lined up for 2025.  
Songs that dominated Billboard charts the longest
Stacker consulted the Billboard Hot 100 to rank the longest-running #1 songs by the number of weeks they spent at the top spot as of Dec. 14, 2024.
The best streaming platforms for your mental health
Hers looked at the 10 most popular streaming services in the U.S. to rank their content based on three categories related to media consumption and mental health.
25 beloved film, TV, and music stars that we lost in 2024
Stacker analyzed news reports to explore the lives of 25 film, TV, and music stars we lost in 2024, including Tito Jackson, Shannen Doherty, and more.
Top 10 casino streamers
OLBG ranks the best of the best casino streamers amid a booming gambling and social media landscape.

2025 Award season buzz: Predictions for Golden Globes and Oscars

The LA Post presents its predictions for the 2025 Golden Globes and Oscars.

In Disney’s ‘Moana,’ the characters navigate using the stars, just like real Polynesian explorers − an astronomer explains how these methods work

Wayfarers around the world have used the stars to navigate the sea.
Disney’s ‘Moana’ movies have brought a new level of excitement for astronomy and wayfinding, says an astronomer who regularly hosts planetarium shows.

10 celebrities who were professional truck drivers

Truck Parking Club compiled a list of 10 stars who worked as truck drivers before their rise to fame, providing some background on their careers.

How Fenty and Rare Beauty are shaping U.S. beauty in 2024

parfumdreams and DataPulse Research share data-driven insights about the evolution of the most popular celebrity beauty brands.

10 iconic American road trip movies

CoPilot researched the history of road trip cinema and chose 10 iconic films capturing the spirit of the great American road trip.

From stage to screen: Best musical movies adapted from theatrical productions

As the world braces for the "Wicked" movie, Stacker compiled Metacritic and IMDb data to rank the best movie musicals based on stage productions.  

The best U.S. cities for nightlife and late-night cravings

Lyft shares data-backed insights about nightlife and late-night cravings across the U.S.

Most popular cooking TV show hosts

The best cooking shows thrive due to their hosts. Stacker examined survey data from YouGov to find the most popular food TV show hosts of all time.

Dylan and singer-songwriter Mimi Farina relax at the Viking Hotel in Newport, R.I., in July 1964.
Bob Dylan and the creative leap that transformed modern music
Just a few years into his career, Dylan decided he wanted to subvert the expectations of his fans – and rebel against industry forces intent on pigeonholing him and his work.
Toni Collette, right, and Milly Shapiro in 'Hereditary' (2018).
The ‘Death Mother’: Horror’s most unnerving villain
Disturbing ideas about motherhood are pushed into our collective unconscious, a film scholar writes. Little wonder they’re at the heart of several chilling films.
Most popular game show hosts of all time
Stacker examined data from YouGov on well-known television personalities to rank the 20 most popular TV game show hosts of all time.
Iconic karaoke songs from the '80s
Stacker consulted Billboard, Time Out, and other expert music sources to determine 20 of the most iconic karaoke songs from the 1980s.
10 classic trucking movies
Truck Parking Club analyzed numerous film databases to compile a list of 10 classic movies paying homage to the trucking industry.
