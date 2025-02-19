Attention subscribers - we have launched a new website! Click here to create your website account for free access.
Log in Subscribe

‘For You’: What to know about news on TikTok

People work inside the TikTok building in Culver City, Calif., in March 2024.
A social media researcher explains how to analyze your news feed in terms of content, circulation and consumption.

Beyond the classroom: How schools are getting creative to help struggling families

Chalkbeat reports on how teachers are looking out for the tens of thousands of migrant and/or homeless families across New York City whose children often lack essential items needed for school.

Education & Careers

How to boost your savings: Smart strategies to save with intention

(BPT) - Savings can help meet unexpected expenses, fund short-term spending goals and protect against unanticipated life events. At the same time, leaving too much of your money uninvested can …
Utah university removes 'equity' and 'inclusion' from mission statement because of anti-DEI law
The Salt Lake Tribune reports on Weber State University's decision to remove the words "diversity, equity, and inclusion" from its new, shorter mission statement.
Who got to work remotely in 2024 and who didn't, according to data
To better understand how access to a remote schedule varies by a worker's ability, job type, and demographics, accessiBe analyzed Bureau of Labor Statistics data.
These 6 metros have the highest share of remote workers. Here's what they reveal about the future of remote work
Spokeo analyzed Census Bureau data to see which metro areas have the highest share of remote workers.
These are the best jobs of 2025, according to Indeed
Indeed put together a list of the best jobs for 2025 to help identify the high-demand roles offering the most promise in today's dynamic job market.
Teachers, students test out AI in Colorado classrooms
Chalkbeat spotlights the ways teachers and students are testing AI in Colorado classrooms.
America's college-aged population is declining. Universities will have to make cuts.
Study.com examined data from the University of Virginia and elsewhere to see which states can expect the biggest youth population drops by 2050.

Preventing ‘revenge quitting:’ 5 things workplaces can do to help employees feel like they belong

Creating a genuine sense of belonging can reshape workplace culture, boost engagement and overall business success. (Shutterstock)

Unprecedented inequality and other geopolitical risks are causing an increase in revenge quitting and similar behaviours.

California wildfires force students to think about the connections between STEM and society

Satellite imagery shows the front line of the Palisades fire in Los Angeles on Jan. 11, 2025.

In this course, eight professors share their disciplinary perspectives to help students analyze proposed interventions for increasing wildfire risks.

Retiring well: 68% of Americans say it’s living a little by affording experiences that bring joy

(BPT) - What makes for retiring well? For most Americans, it's living a little by affording experiences that bring joy (68%) and enjoying a high quality of life (49%), balanced by the security of …

Jobs and employment information

Reasons to Consider an Up-and-Coming Career in 2025

(Family Features) If you're thinking about making a career change, re-evaluating your long-term career path or looking for a career with purpose, there is one path you may not have considered .

Unlocking business growth: Lessons from inspiring leaders

(BPT) - By Sarah Acton, Chief Customer Officer, BILLOne of the most exciting aspects of my role as Chief Customer Officer at BILL is learning from our customers every day. There are always new …

Navigating deepfakes and synthetic media: This course helps students demystify artificial intelligence technologies

A Macalester College course helps students navigate a rapidly evolving digital landscape.
Students learn skills to help them distinguish fact from fiction in the world of AI.

Parents of college-bound students: How to manage the costs

(BPT) - Looking forward to your children's college journey? It's an exciting time, full of possibilities and dreams for the future, but it also has some challenges. Recently, inflation across the …

Voters in 12 states approved seven and defeated five state education ballot measures on Nov. 5

Ballotpedia shares details about which education ballot measures were and weren't approved across the U.S. on election day.

Winners and losers in public school funding: How does your state compare?

Study.com explores Census Bureau educational finance data to examine how states allocate resources to public schools and the variations in funding priorities across states.

As the US invests in infrastructure at record levels, construction workers may be hard to find

Seeking qualified workers: Using industry surveys and reports, Machinery Partner identified gaps in the construction labor market.

More education and careers news

(BPT) - The heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) industry is undergoing a significant transformation, shifting towards AI-driven solutions, clean technology and highly-efficient systems …
Read more.

(Family Features) Moving from one year to the next is a perfect opportunity to think about the new chapter you want to write for yourself.
Read more.
© Copyright 2025 Buffalo River Review
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions