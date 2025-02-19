Attention subscribers - we have launched a new website! Click here to create your website account for free access.
Log in Subscribe
Top Stories

More news

Our Public Notices
Statewide Public Notices
E-edition

2/12/25 E-Edition Buffalo River Review

View this issue

Browse other issues

Sports
UTM Alum Leonard Hamilton to Retire from Coaching Florida State
Lady Vols Embarking on New Era
Lady Vikings Volleyball Roundup
PCMS Vikings Got First Win on Final Drive of Game vs Stewart County
PCMS Vikings Fell Short in Opener

More sports

Obituaries
MARY LEE WARREN
Mary Lee Warren was born on March 1, 1940, and passed away on February 7, 2025, at the age of 84. Mrs. Warren was the daughter of the late Rufus Shelton Sullivan Sr. and Cora Mai White …
JAMES EDWARD HOWELL
JAMES EDWARD HOWELL Mr. James Edward Howell, 95, of Linden, passed away Friday January 17, 2025. Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday January 21, 2025 in the chapel of Young Funeral …
ERIC DWAYNE RHODES
ERIC DWAYNE RHODES Mr. Eric Dwayne Rhodes, 54, of Linden, passed away Wednesday January 8, 2025 at his home. Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m on Monday, January 13, 2025 in the chapel of …
STEVE DEWAYNE CARROLL
STEVE DEWAYNE CARROLL Steve Dewayne Carroll passed away January 3rd, 2025, at the age of 63, at his sister’s home in Perryville, surrounded by his family. He was a beloved brother and uncle. He …
JERRY LEE GARNER
JERRY LEE GARNER Jerry Lee Garner was born to his father, the late Benjamin W. Garner and his mother the late Opal Grinder Garner, on May 17, 1940, in Hohenwald, TN.  He spent his childhood …

More obituaries

Opinion

Shannon’s Soapbox: Let’s Unpack that Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar

“Forty acres & a mule, This is bigger than the music.” -Kendrick Lamar Now that this year’s Super Bowl game is over with the Eagles taking home the win, the internet has …

More opinion

Entertainment

More entertainment

Find us on Facebook
Facebook
© Copyright 2025 Buffalo River Review
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions