Attention subscribers - we have launched a new website! Click here to create your website account for free access.
Log in Subscribe
Pet coverage from around the web

Why Quality Control Matters to Pet Food Safety and the Planet

(BPT) - When you pick up a bag of pet food from the store or click "add to cart" online, you deserve peace of mind knowing that the product you are buying is a safe and high-quality food.At Purina, …

New Year, New Goals for People and Pets: 3 ways dogs and dog owners can accomplish resolutions together

(Family Features) Consider these three ways you and your pet can work toward healthy habits together this year.

Top Backyarding Trends for 2025

People and their pets will be particularly appreciative of green spaces in the year ahead.
(NAPSI)— The popularity of backyarding will continue to increase in 2025, says the TurfMutt Foundation , which has encouraged outdoor living and caring for green spaces for the last 15 years. …

Love them? Hate them? Spay them.

(BPT) - Sure, cats have nine lives. But why not give them 10? Spaying or neutering your pet is the right thing to do. Learn more at GiveThemTen.org.

Pets mourn the loss of other pets, too. Here's how experts say you can help them.

When a family pet dies, the remaining pets mourn their loss. Ollie examined studies and expert advice to provide tips on comforting grieving pets. 

Early Detection and Management of Feline Diabetes: What Cat Owners Need to Know

(BPT) - During National Diabetes Month, Elanco is raising awareness about an often-overlooked disease — feline diabetes. With approximately 600,000 cats in the U.S. diagnosed with diabetes in …

Groundbreaking Research Helps Dogs Communicate with Words

(BPT) - Imagine a world where your dog could tell you exactly what they want — not through barks, tail wags, or pawing at the door, but by using words. With grant funding from Purina, the …

Festive Foods for Your Dog This Holiday Season

(Family Features) The holiday season would feel incomplete without delicious dishes to keep everyone feeling merry and bright. By everyone, that includes canine companions, too.
When dogs bark, are they using words to communicate?
Does your dog bark a lot? Or is he one of those quiet pooches who barks only when things get really exciting? Most dogs bark at least a little. Dog barks are not words. Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you …
Little seed, big problem – keep an eye out for foxtail seed pods that can harm your pet this summer
Across much of the United States, spring is in full force. With warmer weather, people are taking their furry family members out on longer walks and spending more time outside. Alongside blooming flowers and trees, your pet might run into a small, unassuming grass seed pod known as a foxtail. …
Could sharing a bedroom with your pets be keeping you from getting a good night’s sleep?
Sleeping with your dog in the same room could be negatively affecting your sleep quality, according to my team’s recently published research in Scientific Reports. …
Training an animal? An ethicist explains how and why your dog − but not your frog − can be punished
People talk to their pets every day: offering praise when they’re good, reassurance when they’re confused and affection when they’re cuddling. We also speak to animals when they misbehave. “Why did you do that?” someone might ask their dog. …
Dog care below freezing − how to keep your pet warm and safe from cold weather, road salt and more this winter
In much of the country, when winter rolls around, previously hospitable conditions can quickly turn chilly and dangerous for people and pups alike. …
Cats first finagled their way into human hearts and homes thousands of years ago – here's how
A few years ago, I had the opportunity to go on safari in southern Africa. One of the greatest thrills was going out at night looking for …
Mutton, an Indigenous woolly dog, died in 1859 − new analysis confirms precolonial lineage of this extinct breed, once kept for their wool
Indigenous Coast Salish women wove woolly dogs' fur into blankets. Artist's reconstruction by Karen Carr Dogs have been in the Americas for more than 10,000 years. They were already domesticated when …
Helping our Nation’s Homeless Care for Their Pets
(NewsUSA) - People can become homeless at any time and for any reason, including people with pets. These individuals often face additional challenges of food and health care for their pets, and some …
Podcasts about pets

Dog talk ... and more

Every dog lover's resource for keeping yourself & your best friend happy, healthy and long living - naturally. Listen in to Dr. Peter Dobias weekly to find out how both you and your furry friend …

Talkin' pets, with vets

Two Vets Talk Pets podcast

Veterinarians, Drs Lewis Kirkham and Robbie Anderton, provide an informative, light-hearted chat about the health of your pet. It includes veterinary, behaviour and training advice for pet owners, …

Purrr-fectly enjoyable

In these cat podcasts, learn everything there is to know about cats on Cattitude with your hosts Michelle Fern & Tom Dock. In this cat podcast, each week we’ll spotlight a cool cat breed, …

© Copyright 2025 Buffalo River Review
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions