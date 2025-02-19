Attention subscribers - we have launched a new website! Click here to create your website account for free access.
Seniors news from around the web

Why self-direction is gaining ground among people with disabilities and aging in place
When retirees go rural
The Daily Yonder profiles senior citizens who made the choice to relocate from urban to rural areas for their retirement.
How Type 2 Inflammation Contributes to Asthma, COPD, and Allergic Conditions
(BPT) - Do you live with persistent, moderate-to-severe asthma, COPD, allergies, eczema or hives? Inflammation is often a major factor in the severity of your symptoms. It could also be a factor if …
For seniors: One simple step to protect your health and wallet in 2025
(BPT) - Navigating the rising cost of prescriptions can feel like a challenge, but savvy seniors know there's a smarter way to manage healthcare expenses in 2025. The new Medicare Prescription …
Take care of your vision to invest in your overall health
(BPT) - A new year is a great opportunity to develop better habits and improve your health and wellness. Perhaps that involves revamping your workout routine or investing in a skincare regimen. As …
60% of Americans feel confident about reaching their financial goals
(BPT) - Retirement is a journey, and every milestone counts: New Empower research shows that Americans across generations are making progress toward retirement, from building emergency funds to …

6 Doctor-Approved New Year’s Resolutions for Better Health in 2025

(BPT) - As we turn the page to a new year, many of us are writing our list of resolutions. While grand goals like "lose weight" or "eat healthier" often take center stage, these can quickly feel like …
News for Seniors

Headed South for Winter? 5 Tips for Snowbirds About to Take Flight

(BPT) - Every year, roughly 20-30% of older Americans head to warmer climates for the colder winter months. Snowbirds are often retirees on fixed incomes, though flexible work environments now …

Mind the Gap: Six Tips to Assess Your Healthcare Coverage Before the New Year

(BPT) - The new year is a good time to reset. From a fresh start on lifestyle choices, hobbies or pursuits, to the less exciting — but no less important — aspects of life, like …

Learning from Voices of War: Honoring the 80th anniversary of World War II's final major battle

(Family Features) The Ardennes Offensive, commonly known as the "Battle of the Bulge," stands as the single bloodiest battle fought by the United States during World War II.

Five Ways to Ease Your Retirement Worries

(BPT) - By Rob Williams, Managing Director, Financial Planning, Retirement Income and Wealth Management, Schwab Center for Financial ResearchThere are a lot of cautionary tales in the news these days …

Older adults at higher risk of confusion, memory problems after surgery: anesthesiologists and patients should partner to protect brain health

(BPT) - The "silver tsunami" of people 65 and older combined with the uptick in surgeries during the winter months is creating the perfect storm for a sometimes-overlooked issue — postoperative …

6 creative ways to save on healthcare using your Medicare Advantage OTC allowance

(BPT) - Did you know that if you're on a Medicare Advantage plan, you most likely have an over-the-counter (OTC) allowance to help offset the costs of everyday healthcare items? Millions of Medicare …

2 crucial New Year's tasks to help protect your home and belongings

(BPT) - The beginning of a new year is a time when many people take stock of their lives, addressing important tasks like getting wellness exams or scheduling home maintenance. To help protect your …

4 ways seniors can find connection this holiday season

(BPT) - As you get older, we may sometimes feel less of a sense of community and connection. If you've experienced loss, are living apart from family or have challenges due to chronic medical …

Gut health matters! 6 easy ways to prioritize it this winter

(BPT) - The holiday season is a festive, joyous time of year but it can pack a one-two punch. With all of the holiday baking, get-togethers and big meals, people tend to overindulge in rich foods, …

Get the Facts about Enlarged Prostate

(BPT) - Sponsored by Boston ScientificEnlarged prostate, also known as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), is a common condition that affects about 50% of men by age 60 and up to 90% of men by age …

Recently diagnosed with thyroid eye disease? You may want to know about a new clinical study

(BPT) - Your eyes can tell you a lot about your health, and this is especially true for those living with thyroid eye disease (TED). TED occurs when the immune system mistakenly targets the tissues …

Are you living with eczema? It's time to get the care you deserve

(BPT) - Sponsored by Eli Lilly and CompanyUnderstanding eczema For her entire life, April has lived with dry, itchy skin, experiencing frequent thinning and scarring of her skin due to insistent …
4 reasons you should check your hearing this year
(BPT) - When was the last time you had your hearing checked? If you're like most Americans, it may have been a while or you may not have gotten it checked before — rest assured, you're not …
Palliative Care: A Personalized Pathway to Comfort and Support
(BPT) - Palliative care from Carelon Health offers a deeply personalized and compassionate approach to managing the complexities of serious illnesses. It focuses on providing relief from symptoms, …
All-inclusive elder care for aging at home: This nursing home alternative is on the rise
Enrollment at PACE centers has grown 50% since 2019. Caring.com examined data from the NPA to illustrate their growing popularity.
States where older people's health is seeing the biggest decline
Northwell Health partnered with Stacker to see which states have seen the biggest declines in senior health, using data from the CDC.
Need affordable vision care? How Medicare Advantage can help
(BPT) - The end of the Medicare Open Enrollment Period (OEP) is fast approaching. By Dec. 7, it’s important that eligible adults choose a plan that fits their needs, especially when it comes to …
Tips for Healthy Aging with Medicare Advantage Plans
(BPT) - Your health plan plays a big role in keeping you healthy as you age. It can support key parts of healthy aging, like preventive care, taking prescribed medications, regular exercise and …
More seniors news

New Technology Provides Hope for Patient with AFib

(BPT) - Sponsored by Boston ScientificAfter retiring from his career as a photographer, Pennsylvania resident Bob Skalkowski looked forward to spending his time sailing, gardening, exercising, fixing …

'Tis the Season to be a Savvy Shopper

(BPT) - The holiday season is full of joy, gatherings, food and merriment. It's also full of parents and grandparents trying to maintain a budget as they shop, plan and execute those gatherings. AARP …

Three things to know about gut health in America

(BPT) - Have you ever felt uncomfortable after a meal? Maybe you know that certain foods upset your stomach, so you avoid them altogether. Gut issues are more common than you think with more than …

How to know if you can trust your supplement: 4 things to look for

(BPT) - A multivitamin. Calcium. Vitamin C. Chances are, you've taken at least one of these today, along with three-quarters of American adults.There are hundreds of brands and thousands of products …

How AI is advancing hearing aids, in real time

(BPT) - Hearing loss is often called a “silent epidemic” because it can develop slowly and go unnoticed for years. According to the National Council on Aging, more than 60 million …

How older adults can best prepare for surgery

(BPT) - By Patricia L. Turner, MD, MBA, FACS, Executive Director & CEO, American College of SurgeonsFor people of all ages, the mere thought of surgery can spur anxious thoughts and concerns: How …
