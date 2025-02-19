Attention subscribers - we have launched a new website! Click here to create your website account for free access.
Log in Subscribe
Tech news from around the web
LG’s Innovative HVAC Solutions Highlight Commitment to Decarbonization and Electrification
(BPT) - Decarbonization and electrification have emerged as defining trends in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) sector's efforts to help combat climate change. In response to the …
AI chatbots need help learning to give accurate answers.
Here’s how researchers are helping AIs get their facts straight
Having AI models say how confident they are in their answers could help minimize inaccurate responses. Just don’t be overconfident about their confidence scores.
A student works on a design in a fashion merchandising lab. Fashion Merchandising Labs at Oklahoma State University, CC BY-ND
How AI can help in the creative design process
My study found students that used AI in their design work were more creative and learned new skills quickly.
Securing America’s Scientific Leadership Takes Innovation
Securing America’s Scientific Leadership Takes Innovation
(NewsUSA) - The United States was once the global leader in science and technology, but now other countries, notably China, are catching up, in part by leveraging data through artificial …
Tracking one of these items to your door has been possible since 2017 – tracking the other is all new.
The technology that runs Congress lags so far behind the modern world that its flag-tracking system just caught up to 2017-era Pizza Hut
The information systems Congress uses have existed largely unchanged for decades, while the world has experienced an information revolution.
TikTok users fleeing to the app RedNote are mingling with Chinese social media users.

What’s happening on RedNote? A media scholar explains the app TikTok users are fleeing to – and the cultural moment unfolding there

4 expert insights on AI adoption across nonprofits in 2025

(BPT) - However you use AI, its adoption across organizations of all sizes — including nonprofits — has proven to help people increase their productivity and impact at work."It's …

How Standards Will Help the United States Retain Global Tech Power

How Standards Will Help the United States Retain Global Tech Power

(NewsUSA) - The development of technical standards is an often overlooked, but is an essential element in global technology leadership. The United States must be proactive to develop these …

Smart Devices for Everyone in the Family

(Family Features) This season's latest and greatest devices bring new opportunities to explore and engage for everyone - students, parents and everyone in between.

More technology news

iLocal, Inc. Empowers Businesses with Results-Driven SEO Services for Unparalleled Online Growth

(NewsUSA) -  12/19/2024Seattle, WA – iLocal, Inc., a leading innovator in search engine optimization (SEO) and digital marketing, is proud to announce its targeted SEO services designed to …

Connectivity Opportunities in Rural America

Connectivity Opportunities in Rural America

(NewsUSA) - Rural Americans often enjoy unique lifestyle benefits, but many still face significant challenges in accessing reliable internet connectivity. With the conclusion of the Affordable …

Emerging AI trends to watch for in 2025
Creatie.ai compiled AI trends for 2025 as companies race to integrate this technology into nearly every product.
Looking to Up Your Fitness in the New Year? This Expert Says Tech Can Help
(BPT) - From wearables to apps, New Year's fitness resolutions are getting a tech boost that's catching on, with T-Mobile customers spending 23% more time on average on fitness-related apps in the …
Connected Living for Everyone in the Family
(Family Features) This season's latest and greatest devices bring new opportunities to explore and engage for everyone - students, parents and everyone in between.
Cutting expenses in the new year? Here are 6 painless ways to do it
(BPT) - The new year is dawning. Are your resolutions in line? It's the same every year, right? You set lofty goals — get up an hour earlier to exercise, eat healthier, organize your life, save …
If you get COVID-19 or the flu, the faster you get proper treatment, the better your chances of a complete recovery.
What to Do to Fight the Flu and COVID-19
(NAPSI)—You may not know it, but chances are you have at least one risk factor that could make you vulnerable for serious complications from flu, COVID-19 and other dangerous diseases. Conditions …
4 must-have laptops for everyone on your list
(BPT) - The last days of holiday shopping are here! You've made your wish list, and now you're checking it twice to ensure your friends and family (and, on occasion, yourself) receive the best gifts …

Intelligence Agencies Explore AI for Strategic Warning

Intelligence Agencies Explore AI for Strategic Warning
(NewsUSA) - Part of the mission of intelligence communities (ICs) is to alert leaders to the likelihood and implications of events such as imminent acts of military aggression by adversaries, sudden …
How Older Adults Can Avoid Holiday Scams
How Older Adults Can Avoid Holiday Scams
(NewsUSA) - Scams targeting people age 60 and older resulted in over $3.4 billion in losses in 2023, according to the FBI. Financial scams and fraud often increase during the holidays. There is more …
Self-flying AI drones are transforming warehouses and optimizing inventory management
(BPT) - AI, drones, and e-commerce technology advancements, increasingly global supply chains, and today's instant delivery expectations are changing the way businesses manage their inventory. To …
Bluesky is having a moment as millions of people have joined in the wake of the 2024 election.
Bluesky isn’t the ‘new Twitter,’ but its resemblance to the old one is drawing millions of new users
Bluesky, the microblogging alternative to X, is having a moment. A social media researcher explains why people are flocking to it – and why it isn’t likely to recapture the early days of Twitter.
Learn to love your laundry: Smart laundry solutions for small spaces
(BPT) - If you're currently living in a smaller home, apartment or condo, you may be looking for smart, space-saving laundry solutions that can make your life easier — and actually turn doing …
The high-tech tools police can use to surveil protesters
The Marshall Project reports that when Americans take to the streets to make their voices heard, they're inevitably dragging their digital trails right along behind them.
© Copyright 2025 Buffalo River Review
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions