How to Save Money and Stay Warm This Winter

(BPT) - Do you find yourself putting on an extra sweater or pair of wool socks to avoid turning up the thermostat and increasing your utility bill? According to the U.S. Department of Energy, up to …

Need a new vacuum? These 3 will transform how you clean

(BPT) - Cleaning your home is a necessary but often tedious part of life. However, it doesn't have to be. Using the right products and technology can make household cleaning easier and more …

How to level up your cleaning routine in 2025

(BPT) - If you have struggled with fingerprints all over your stainless steel or stubborn stains on your cooktop, now is the time to take your cleaning routine to the next level and upgrade to …

Anchor Your Home for the Big Game

(BPT) - The Big Game is almost here and families all across America are getting their homes ready to watch and cheer along. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) wants to remind everyone …

Want a luxury bathroom? Opt for modular designs

(BPT) - Bathrooms are more than just a necessity of modern living. It's true that they're practical spaces, but practicality doesn't mean you have to sacrifice luxury.Creating a bathroom that …

Financial Wellness in 2025: Start with These Simple Steps

Stick to your 2025 goals while relieving yourself of financial stress by switching to phone service provider TextNow.

(NAPSI)—Now that 2025 is here, it’s time to tackle resolutions for a financially healthier year. The self-improvement journey can be expensive so go for goals that will help keep you on track, …

Defend Your Home from Harsh Winter Conditions: 7 pro tips to avoid long-term damage

(Family Features) Harsh winter elements like snow, ice and wind can wreak havoc on your home - if it's not properly prepared and maintained.

Reclaim your kitchen space: New refrigerator design reduces clearance constraints
(BPT) - If you live in a home or apartment with minimal kitchen space due to its wall and cabinet configurations, you probably know how challenging it is to replace major appliances. For example, …
Need a winter DIY project? Time to level up your uneven basement flooring
(BPT) - Stuck indoors? Winter is the perfect time to address indoor issues that affect the functionality, safety, appearance and value of your home. One great example: A basement or other room with …
2025 interior design predictions: Cool tones, organic textures and soft geometries
(BPT) - Style is an expression of one's individuality, rooted in the confidence to trust personal instincts and create a world of beauty, rather than pursuing fleeting trends. It's about celebrating …
A few simple steps can protect your home and family from fire this holiday season and at anytime.
Keep Your Home Safe from Fires and Other Emergencies This Winter
(NAPSI)—While the winter season brings many joyful moments, it can also bring increased safety risks—but you can protect yourself, your home and your family.   Who Can Help Volunteer fire …
You can act now to keep your concrete surfaces looking great all year
(BPT) - With the weather turning colder, you may think there's not much more you can do to protect your outdoor surfaces from damage caused by the elements. The good news is, it's not too late to …
How to transform your kitchen in 2025 with 4 top trends

(BPT) - The kitchen is the heart of the home. It's where you gather with loved ones for meals and conversations and make memories and traditions. To achieve these connections (while still making …

Winterize Your Home with Expert Tips to Save Energy and Avoid Costly Repairs

(BPT) - Cold weather is coming — is your home ready? HVAC expert Jon Ryan from Genz-Ryan Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical shares essential tips for winterizing your home. From …
Creating a Bathroom Oasis: 5 upgrades that evoke the joy of water

(Family Features) Transform your simple bathroom into a sanctuary filled with features that make it easy to enjoy the many ways water soothes your senses.

A First-Timer's Guide to Kitchen Remodeling

(Family Features) Kitchen upgrades are among the most common renovation projects homeowners tackle. Even so, it's a big project for a first-time renovation.
Window replacement 101: 7 things homeowners should look for
(BPT) - Is your home drafty? Are your windows sticking or hard to open and close? Do you get fogging between the windowpanes? Energy bills creeping higher and higher? These are all signs your windows …
Hot ideas for keeping your home more comfortable for less money may surprise you.
Improved Insulation + Heat Pump HVAC Can Mean Big Savings
by Doug Anderson,   ENERGY STAR Certified Products (NAPSI)—Your home’s heating and cooling account for nearly half of your annual energy use—which, for the average American household, …
Winterizing your home: 5 tips to stay warm and save on energy bills
(BPT) - Winter is nearly here, and the almanacs predict it will be snowier and colder than last year for much of the country. Before those flakes fly and the ground freezes hard, get ahead of the …
5 easy kitchen and bath upgrades to wow holiday guests
(BPT) - Ready to host for the holidays? Whether you're planning parties and/or welcoming visitors to your home during this festive season, you probably want to make a great impression. Ahead of this …
Energy saving tips can help New Yorkers keep energy bills under control while staying warm this winter.
Making Wintertime Energy Management Easy
(NAPSI)—When the weather cools, it’s a good time for New Yorkers to prepare their homes for potential power outages. By taking a few simple steps, you can increase your home’s energy efficiency …
How to Use Thermally Modified American Hardwood in Your Home

(NewsUSA) - Thermally modified Real American Hardwood® is a durable, sustainable product gaining traction in U.S. home design. Developed in Finland in the 1990s, the process involves heating wood …

Snow Thrower Safety Tips: Keep Best Practices in Mind This Winter

Don’t let bad weather throw you; ­use your snow thrower to safely clear your yard.

(NAPSI)—While clearing snow and ice from driveways, sidewalks and parking lots is no small job, you can rely on outdoor power equipment to do the heavy lifting. Just remember it’s important to …

Why Social Media Influencers Love Composite Decking

(BPT) - In the ever-evolving world of home design, social media influencers play a pivotal role in shaping trends and providing inspiration and guidance for homeowners. One material that has captured …

Believe it or not: Installing a new heat pump can be cheaper than repairing your current system

(BPT) - A properly functioning HVAC system is crucial to ensure a warm, comfortable home this winter. For homeowners with an older heating system, the question of repair or replace is often top of …

New Resources to Help You Save on Efficient Home Upgrades

You and your family can enjoy a bigger, better more energy-efficient home for less than you may think.

(NAPSI)—When you’re struggling to pay bills at home, upgrading to the latest efficient technology can feel out of reach—but it doesn’t have to be. The Problem A typical American household …

Do’s And Don’ts of D-I-Y

When it comes to cleaning your house’s duct work yourself, the best advice is: “don’t.” Have a professional do it right instead.

(NAPSI)—Homeowners often turn to online do-it-yourself tips to help them maintain their house, but some advice can do more harm than good. For example, DIY duct cleaning can lead to serious damage …

