Average US salary by state
12 of the most affordable places to live in the US in 2025

MakeMyMove shares the 12 most affordable places to live in the U.S. in 2025 based on average home prices, rental rates, and testimonials from locals.

Automated invoice processing: A guide to simplifying AP

Ramp explains how with the right automation tools, businesses can streamline accounts payable processes, from invoice capture to payment processing.

People bought a lot more used electric vehicles in 2024. Here's what to know before you buy.

The General analyzed Cox Automotive and Kelley Blue Book data to explore what consumers need to know before buying a used electric vehicle.

Smart ways to budget your tax refund

(BPT) - Tax season is here, and many Americans are eagerly awaiting their tax refunds. While it might be tempting to splurge on something fun, there are other clever ways to use this extra cash to …

7 different types of business credit cards you should know about

Brex provides an overview of seven different types of business credit cards available today, including their essential features and ideal use cases.

Guide to the average savings in America by age

SoFi shares the average savings by age in the U.S. and some tips to help meet your saving goals.

How much do property managers charge, anyway?

TurboTenant examines property management fees and their structure, discusses factors affecting the cost of using a property management company, and explains what you need to consider when searching for one.

How artificial intelligence is transforming HR departments

WorkTango explored how companies are leveraging AI for personnel management using data from the SHRM's 2024 Talent Trends report.

Experian study: Average U.S. consumer debt and statistics

Experian examined representative and anonymized credit data through Q3 2024 to identify trends within average and total debt balances for major household credit categories.

Cities with the most people working from home

SmartAsset ranked 349 of the largest U.S. cities based on the percentage of workers who work from home, while also examining commute times for other workers.

Nearly 40% of restaurant owners lack business insurance coverage for extreme weather

NEXT shares findings from its survey of 1,500 restaurant owners across the U.S. about their weather-related preparedness and top stressors.
What is the average credit score in the US?
Experian data suggests average credit scores are holding steady across all generations.
15 American and Canadian downtowns that are bouncing back, and how they did it
Spokeo used data published in the Journal of Urban Studies to explore which cities across the U.S. and Canada have experienced a resurgence.
As workplaces adopt AI at varying rates, Gen Z is ahead of the curve
WorkTango used Deloitte survey data and more to analyze how millennial and Gen Z workers are responding to artificial intelligence in the workplace.
Roughly 4 out of 5 American adults don't know what an annuity is
Policygenius examines the simultaneous popularity and mystery surrounding annuities in an uncertain American economy and explains what they are and how they can benefit a financial plan.
Renters save money with reusable tenant screening reports: These states allow them
TurboTenant discusses what portable tenant screening reports are, tips to avoid fraud, which states currently have legislation on the books, and how to move forward.
2025 Influencer marketing report: Trends and statistics for influencer marketing, UGC, and the creator economy
Collabstr shares findings from its 2025 influencer marketing report based on 40,000 advertisers and 100,000 creators.
8 great places for Americans to retire abroad
Wealth Enhancement explores eight great places for Americans to retire abroad, and highlights what each place has to offer.
Trick clock: On the job with a seasonal migrant worker
Economic Hardship Reporting Project and The Baffler examine the work lives of seasonal migrant workers.
This is why you'd pick a diesel in 2025
RealTruck.com outlines the benefits of purchasing a diesel-powered vehicle.
How restaurants rose to the cutting edge of technology
Uniqode compiled industry reports and news articles to explore significant developments in the restaurant industry over the last century.

Gas prices increase up to 9.3%: U.S. states see wide range in price shifts in 2025

SmartAsset ranked U.S. states by the percent change in gas prices over one year.

Rural teachers enjoy a better cost of living, less stress, and more great benefits

Study.com explores the benefits and advantages of working as an educator in a rural area rather than an urban one.

Which credit bureau is used most?

SoFi shares information about how to build a credit history that lenders will love.
Computer science has gone mainstream in US education, yet young women are still underrepresented
ScholarshipInstitute.org analyzed Code.org's 2024 State of Computer Science in Education report to understand the gender gap in this area even as coding becomes normalized.
Ready to expand? Discover ways your restaurant technology can simplify scaling
Square explains what's essential for restaurant expansion and how to use technology to its fullest advantage in the process.
How to leverage cash prices and discount cards for prescription drug savings
SaveHealth explores the potential prescription cost savings that can be achieved by leveraging cash prices and discount cards, providing insights based on real-world drug pricing data.
The biggest mistakes people make in looking at their power bill
Arbor breaks down the biggest mistakes people make when looking at their power bill and how to avoid them.
How to make principal-only payments on student loans
SoFi shares exactly what a principal-only student loan payment is and how to be sure you're doing it right.
