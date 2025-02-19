Attention subscribers - we have launched a new website! Click here to create your website account for free access.
 The Conversation: U.S. weekly news quiz
From the editors at The Conversation, an independent news organization based in Boston that publishes articles written by academic experts and edited by a team of journalists.
The Sun's distance from Earth allows it to be habitable for life.

Evolving intelligent life took billions of years − but it may not have been as unlikely as many scientists predicted
Very interesting

Fighting school segregation didn’t take place just in the South

School boycott picketers march across the Brooklyn Bridge to the Board of Education in 1964.

In the 1950s, Harlem mother Mae Mallory fought a school system that she saw as ‘just as Jim Crow’ as the one she had attended in the South.

A brief history of presidential inaugural speeches, from George Washington to today

Abraham Lincoln

Inaugural addresses that newly minted presidents have given over the past 250 years have aimed to do several key things, including unify the country and establish the speaker’s qualifications for the job.

When presidents would send handwritten lists of their nominees to the Senate, things were a lot different

President George Washington, left, and his Cabinet: Henry Knox, secretary of war; Alexander Hamilton, secretary of the Treasury; Thomas Jefferson, secretary of state; and Edmund Randolph, attorney general.

The US now faces the likelihood of a bruising and raucous set of confirmation hearings − a clear break from the cooperative system the founders established.

The Aochi family in the Rohwer, Arkansas, detention camp. Photo courtesy of June Aochi Berk
Righting a wrong, name by name − the Irei monument honors Japanese Americans imprisoned by the US government during World War II
The US government locked up nearly 126,000 Japanese Americans from 1942 to 1945, but never kept comprehensive records of all the people subjected to this unjustified incarceration.
An avid traveler, Pearl Young – waving at the top of the stairs – traveled to Hawaii on a UND alumni trip in 1960.
Pearl Young, the first woman to work in a technical role at NASA, overcame barriers and ‘raised hell’ − her legacy continues today
Many of her male colleagues believed Pearl Young had an attitude problem based on her efforts to advocate for herself and her team.
Excavating the new trackway site, with footprints from hominins, birds and other animals visible in foreground. Neil Roach
Fossilized footprints reveal 2 extinct hominin species living side by side 1.5 million years ago
Ancient fossil footprints are the first evidence of two different hominin species − Homo erectus and Paranthropus boisei − living in the same place at the same time.
The election is over − but what is a ‘lame duck’ anyway?
The lame-duck period in the US is longer than in other Western democracies, which tend to make the transition over a period of just days.
How Native Americans guarded their societies against tyranny
Native American communities were elaborate consensus democracies, many of which had survived for generations because of careful attention to checking and balancing power.
Remembering the veterans who marched on DC to demand bonuses during the Depression, only to be violently driven out by active-duty soldiers
Thousands of volunteers joined the military during World War I. But when the war ended and the Great Depression began, the volunteers wanted a bonus to be paid in 1932, not in 1945 as planned.
A video game based on the Chinese novel ‘Journey to the West’ is the most recent example of innovative retelling of this popular story
The recent launch of the video game “Black Myth: Wukong” has broken numerous records around the world for the number of users. The game is set in the world of the famous Chinese novel “Journey to the West,” where players battle gods and demons of traditional popular Chinese religion.
How the Gaza humanitarian aid pier traces its origins to discarded cigar boxes before World War II
Palestinians in Gaza have begun receiving humanitarian aid delivered through a newly completed floating pier off the coast of the besieged territory. Built by the U.S. military and operated in coordination with the United Nations, …
