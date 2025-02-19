Congress has the authority to control government expenditures. Donald Trump is the latest president to try to get around that power, as he slashes government programs and staff.
The 74 examines the downstream effects on girls entering tech fields based on stereotypical beliefs that boys are better at computer science and engineering.
House of Leon examines the effect of furniture design choices on human behavior.
Stacker identified the 50 jobs with the highest share of single workers who had never married of the more than 500 tracked by the Census Bureau.
Hims compiled a list of the top 25 U.S. counties for dating based on the number of single households, median age, restaurant volume per capita, and proximity to a major metropolitan area.
Life Extension shares a variety of winter vitamins, supplements, and tips to help the body during the cold season.
VRAI explains how to recreate silver screen magic in a proposal, including choosing the perfect engagement ring.
Spokeo analyzed data from the National Center for Education Statistics to explore the yearslong decline of young men's college enrollment.
(Family Features) Creative expression not only helps children convey their thoughts and feelings, but it also helps build the self-esteem and resilience needed to navigate life's complexities.
(Family Features) For moms who breastfeed, the idea of introducing a bottle can feel like a big change. Here's how to make this process smooth and stress-free for both you and your baby.
(Family Features) Every family experiences changes. Some are planned, others are unexpected. Some are joyful, others are marked by pain or uncertainty.
Group support might help you cope with grief, data shows
Charlie Health looks at how bereavement groups impact emotional vulnerability in grief and the role of social support in reducing depressive symptoms following loss.
What are the most distinctive baby names by state?
Spokeo used data from the Social Security Administration to find the most unique baby names in every state across the country as of 2023.
Why breakup anxiety hits hard and how to get back on your feet
Rula examines the role of anxiety in the post-breakup experience, and how therapy can help.
Kendrick Lamar’s big Super Bowl moment
The rapper has mastered the delicate balance between commercial success and politically charged music. How far will he push the envelope on one of the world’s biggest stages?
Quality time is the most popular love language in America—here's how the others rank
Hims conducted a new study to discover which love languages are most prized by Americans.
Incarcerated firefighters do risky, low-pay work. Many say it's the best job behind bars.
The Marshall Project spotlights some of the incarcerated firefighters doing one of the riskiest, lowest-paying, but reportedly best jobs in jail.
