Group support might help you cope with grief, data shows

Charlie Health looks at how bereavement groups impact emotional vulnerability in grief and the role of social support in reducing depressive symptoms following loss.

What are the most distinctive baby names by state?

Spokeo used data from the Social Security Administration to find the most unique baby names in every state across the country as of 2023.

Why breakup anxiety hits hard and how to get back on your feet

Rula examines the role of anxiety in the post-breakup experience, and how therapy can help.