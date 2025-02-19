Attention subscribers - we have launched a new website! Click here to create your website account for free access.
Log in Subscribe
Lifestyle features from around the web
Are eggs actually good for weight loss?
Ro shares information about how eggs can support weight loss efforts, and the best way to prepare them to meet health goals.
Protect your packages: Tips to prevent 'porch pirates'
LA Post shares insights about porch piracy in the U.S., plus tips to prevent it from happening to you.
How inflation is hurting the diets of low-income Americans
Northwell Health partnered with Stacker to examine how rising prices for healthy foods impact low-income families, using data from the USDA's Healthy Eating Index.
You think you have adult ADHD. Now what?
ADHD Advisor compiled tips for adults who think they have ADHD, along with steps to take to get help and proper support.
Every state's nickname and where it comes from
Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname.

Shampoos for treating hair loss: Pros, cons, and do they work?

SaveHealth provides an overview of DHT shampoos, including pros, cons, and what kinds of issues they best solve.

These diamond shapes will match your Myers-Briggs personality type

VRAI takes a look at ring styles best suited for each Myers-Briggs personality type.

Where people have the most and least health insurance coverage

SmartAsset ranked 810 U.S. counties based on the rate of people under age 65 who were insured in 2024, examining changes in coverage, coverage of children, and the relative presence of primary care physicians in each county.

Congress, not the president, decides on government spending − a constitutional law professor explains how the ‘power of the purse’ works

Congress has the authority to spend the nation

Congress has the authority to control government expenditures. Donald Trump is the latest president to try to get around that power, as he slashes government programs and staff.

Girls face stereotypes about STEM abilities as early as 6, study finds

The 74 examines the downstream effects on girls entering tech fields based on stereotypical beliefs that boys are better at computer science and engineering.

The psychology of design: How furniture shapes human behavior

House of Leon examines the effect of furniture design choices on human behavior.

Most people in these jobs have never been married

Stacker identified the 50 jobs with the highest share of single workers who had never married of the more than 500 tracked by the Census Bureau.  

The best places in America for dating under 35

Hims compiled a list of the top 25 U.S. counties for dating based on the number of single households, median age, restaurant volume per capita, and proximity to a major metropolitan area.

Lifestyle stories from the web

10 great nutritional supplements for winter​

Life Extension shares a variety of winter vitamins, supplements, and tips to help the body during the cold season.

How to infuse your marriage proposal with Hollywood magic

VRAI explains how to recreate silver screen magic in a proposal, including choosing the perfect engagement ring.

The decline of the college-educated American man

Spokeo analyzed data from the National Center for Education Statistics to explore the yearslong decline of young men's college enrollment.

Widespread Accessibility Barriers Still Exist for Veterans, People with Disabilities

Widespread Accessibility Barriers Still Exist for Veterans, People with Disabilities

(NewsUSA) - Despite the Americans with Disabilities Act being the law of the land for nearly 35 years, a startling new survey from Paralyzed Veterans of America shows accessibility remains an …

The Science of Flexibility: Innovative Technology in Eyewear

The Science of Flexibility: Innovative Technology in Eyewear

(NewsUSA) - The advancements made in eyewear over the years have been shaped by innovative materials designed to be stylish, durable, and flexible. Today’s optical frames are far more than just …

Tenth Anniversary of National Apprenticeship Week Highlights Success and Opportunity with Registered Apprenticeship

Tenth Anniversary of National Apprenticeship Week Highlights Success and Opportunity with Registered Apprenticeship

(NewsUSA) - This year marks the 10th Annual National Apprenticeship Week (NAW), which will take place from November 17-23!NAW 2024 includes over 2,000 apprenticeship events and proclamations in all …

Nurturing This Trait Could Bolster Kids' Confidence

(Family Features) Creative expression not only helps children convey their thoughts and feelings, but it also helps build the self-esteem and resilience needed to navigate life's complexities.

How to Supplement Breastfeeding with Bottle Feeding

(Family Features) For moms who breastfeed, the idea of introducing a bottle can feel like a big change. Here's how to make this process smooth and stress-free for both you and your baby.

Navigating Changes as a Family

(Family Features) Every family experiences changes. Some are planned, others are unexpected. Some are joyful, others are marked by pain or uncertainty.

New insights on heart disease and menopause

Hone Health explores new research into the complex link between heart disease and menopause.
More Lifestyle coverage

Group support might help you cope with grief, data shows

Charlie Health looks at how bereavement groups impact emotional vulnerability in grief and the role of social support in reducing depressive symptoms following loss.

What are the most distinctive baby names by state?

Spokeo used data from the Social Security Administration to find the most unique baby names in every state across the country as of 2023.

Why breakup anxiety hits hard and how to get back on your feet

Rula examines the role of anxiety in the post-breakup experience, and how therapy can help.

Lamar's Super Bowl appearance marks a political reckoning for the NFL.

Kendrick Lamar’s big Super Bowl moment

The rapper has mastered the delicate balance between commercial success and politically charged music. How far will he push the envelope on one of the world’s biggest stages?

Quality time is the most popular love language in America—here's how the others rank

Hims conducted a new study to discover which love languages are most prized by Americans.

Incarcerated firefighters do risky, low-pay work. Many say it's the best job behind bars.

The Marshall Project spotlights some of the incarcerated firefighters doing one of the riskiest, lowest-paying, but reportedly best jobs in jail.

4 expert skincare tips to unlock and restore youthful skin with America’s #1 Most Awarded Retinol

(BPT) - As you age, your needs change, and that includes your skincare. Gone are the oily, acne-prone skin issues of youth. Instead, you're dealing with dry, dull skin and the onset of lines and …

Expert tips from a dietitian: 3 keys to staying healthy on GLP-1s

(BPT) - By Satya Jonnalagadda, PhD, MBA, RDNWith obesity rates tripling over the past 60 years, anti-obesity medications have become a game-changing tool in a persistent public health crisis. But …

Mental Health First Aid? Learn it like you learn CPR

(BPT) - Most people in the United States — 65% according to Harvard Health — have a general understanding of first aid, the Heimlich maneuver and CPR. That's great! We should all know …

 How one city scrambled to resolve a tied election vote
Votebeat reports on Corpus Christi's use of a classic game of chance to settle a vote tie.
With 'giving circles,' anyone can be a philanthropist
Reasons to be Cheerful reports on the rise of collective giving groups, where you don't need a huge bank account to watch your money create transformative change.
Your smartphone is ruining your sleep. Here's what you can do about it.
Spokeo explored the negative impacts of smartphone usage on sleep and what people can do to get more restful downtime.
Yes, politics is worsening people's mental health—Here's what the data shows
Charlie Health reveals data-backed findings about the growing emotional toll of political stress and its impact on family relationships and physical well-being, plus tips on coping.
People are getting heart conditions at a younger age. Here's what experts say might be behind it
MyFitnessPal explores the reasons behind why people are getting heart conditions at a younger age in the U.S.
© Copyright 2025 Buffalo River Review
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions