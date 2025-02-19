Attention subscribers - we have launched a new website! Click here to create your website account for free access.
Book group nominee

A new memoir from acclaimed author and journalist Carolyn Dawn Flynn

Carolyn thought she had the answers. As an author, journalist, and single mother of twins, she was sure of her path. But with her twins moving into adulthood, and the newspaper industry in a death spiral, her life was on a collision course with an uncertain future.

Flynn takes a media job two thousand miles away, dismantles the twins’ childhood home and bids farewell to the mom-van. Within weeks, the dream unravels, leaving Flynn, in her 60s, searching for a new path.

In BOUNDLESS, Flynn reimagines the empty nest, turning her keen insight and signature poetic voice to the deeper questions about the “third stage” of women’s lives.

BookTrib’s Bites: Four Reads That Will Capture Your Heart

(NewsUSA) - The Forgotten Man: A Journey Through the Ashes by Stanley S. SeidnerA powerful epic that chronicles the adventurous life of David Wdowinski, a tragic and brilliant psychiatrist, …

BookTrib’s Bites: Four Captivating Winter Reads

(NewsUSA) - A Mysterious Night at the Library by Kim ChesneyA delightful tale about the magic of books, the fun of learning, and the joy of new friendships.It's the night before Halloween, and twins …

How the literature of fire can help readers find hope among the ashes

A single page from a book lies on the charred remains of a home that burned down in the 2025 Palisades fire in Los Angeles.
Reading and maintaining a human connection have a vital role to play as extreme events that have long served as the stuff of dystopian fiction simply become a part of everyday life.

The Gilded Age novel that helps explain our fascination with Luigi Mangione

The mystery of human choices, even when circumstances are known, occupied writers like Henry James.
Henry James’ ‘The Princess Casamassima’ tells a story of political radicalism in a time of economic inequality. But even James ran up against the limits of putting himself in the mind of a killer.

BookTrib’s Bites: Four Fantastic Winter Reads

(NewsUSA) - Face the Storm by C.D. KregerThis is the author’s intimate and courageous memoir of growing up and surviving an environment of mental illness, religious zealotry, and sexual abuse. She …

New Book, MIND-BODY BIRTH, Provides Guide to Fearless Child Birth

(NewsUSA) -  Birth can be scary. Prior to the global pandemic in 2020, it was estimated that 10 to 15 percent of women in the United States had a fear of childbirth so strong that it impacted their …

BookTrib Launches LIT PICKS Holiday 2024: First Chapters from the Hottest Books

(NewsUSA) - Here’s a chance for readers to get a sneak peek into some of the hottest books and new voices being talked about in literary circles this holiday season.BookTrib.com—a leading source …

BookTrib’s Bites: Jump-Start Winter with These Four Insightful Reads

(NewsUSA) - Inner Trek: A Reluctant Pilgrim in the Himalayas by Mohan Ranga RaoAfter being threatened by a Bangalore mob boss, Mohan Ranga Rao, an accomplished businessman, an avid traveler, and a …

BookTrib’s Bites: Four Irresistible Winter Reads

(NewsUSA) - Russian Nonsensical by Edward D. WebsterThis book weaves a spellbinding embroidery of mystery and intrigue, with threads of betrayal, exotic thefts, international adventure, and the …

BookTrib’s Bites: Four Fantastic Reads to Close Out Fall

(NewsUSA) - The Housekeeper’s Secret by Sandra SchnakenbergFor fans of stranger-than-truth stories, Sandy Schnakenburg uncovers rattling and unprecedented revelations in this powerful memoir of …

Engaging Two-Book Coming-of-Age Saga Amid Middle East’s Complex History

(NewsUSA) - A young man’s coming of age is at the heart of what BookLife Review calls “a richly layered narrative that sheds light on the human toll of conflict and celebrates an indomitable …

BookTrib’s Bites: Kick Off the Holidays with These Four Exciting Reads

(NewsUSA) - July and Everything After by Allie NavaA modern tale of resilience and transformation against extraordinary odds, for fans of Paolo Coelho, Amy Tan, and Khaled Hosseini.As Maya turns 22, …

Reading nonfiction prepares kids for success
(BPT) - By Melissa Taylor, M.Ed., former elementary teacher and K-12 literacy trainerNonfiction is essential in a child's reading diet. Most children primarily read fiction, but as they progress in …
BookTrib’s Bites: Curl Up With These Four Fantastic Reads
(NewsUSA) - Covet the Chaos by Caleb Shawn SullyBased on a true story. Emerging from his service in Iraq, a soldier seeks redemption and solace by joining the Peace Corps and volunteering in …
BookTrib’s Bites: Four Exciting Reads to Sink Your Teeth Into
(NewsUSA) - Lost in Thought by Deborah SerraDoes your mind wander? Where does it go without you?Ilana manages an opera house in Manhattan. Her world is well-planned until she begins to question her …
BookTrib's Bites: Four Enthralling Autumn Reads
(NewsUSA) - Deena Undone by Debra EveryA terrifying nightmare sets off a series of attacks on Deena Bartlett's five senses, and her eighty-year-old Aunt Agatha is responsible. But the old woman is …
Your next favorite story won’t be written by AI – but it could be someday
Good storytelling relies on sound writing, believability, creativity and lived experience. AI has become skilled at the first two but still falls short on the second two.
BookTrib’s Bites: Four Unforgettable Reads
(NewsUSA) - Sicilian Avengers (Books One and Two) by Luigi NatoliA thrilling Sicilian saga about the legendary secret sect purported to be forerunners of the Mafia, translated into English for the …
BookTrib’s Bites: Dive Into These Four Exciting Fall Reads
(NewsUSA) - I’ll Have a Double by Juliana HastingsIt might be shocking to learn that a nice glass of Pinot Noir at the end of a stressful day can be related to breast cancer. Here’s a brave and …
5 books to help you better understand today’s campus protests
Every so often, a cause ignites a sustained fury on college campuses across the nation. In 2020, it was Black Lives Matter. In 2011, it was Occupy Wall Street. In the 1980s, it was apartheid in South Africa. Right now, it’s the Israeli military campaign in Gaza. …
How ‘Dune’ became a beacon for the fledgling environmental movement − and a rallying cry for the new science of ecology
“Dune,” widely considered one of the best sci-fi novels of all time, continues to influence how writers, artists and inventors envision the future. Of course, there are Denis Villeneuve’s visually stunning films, “Dune: Part One” (2021) and “Dune: Part Two” (2024). …
W.E.B. Du Bois’ study ‘The Philadelphia Negro’ at 125 still explains roots of the urban Black experience – sociologist Elijah Anderson tells why it should be on more reading lists
W.E.B. Du Bois is widely known for his civil rights activism, but many sociologists argue that he has yet to receive due recognition as the founding father of American sociology. His groundbreaking study, “The Philadelphia Negro: A Social Study,” …
Betty Smith enchanted a generation of readers with ‘A Tree Grows in Brooklyn’ − even as she groused that she hoped Williamsburg would be flattened
Eighty years ago, in the winter and spring of 1944, Brooklyn-born author Betty Smith was entering a new chapter of life. A year earlier, she was an unknown writer, negotiating with her publisher about manuscript edits and the date of publication for her first book, “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn,” …
How We Have Fallen Short in Teaching Literacy -- And What To Do About It
(NewsUSA) - This may be difficult to read, but did you know:In the last 15 years, 15 million students graduated from high schools testing below the basic reading level.One in five college students …
Humorous, Poetic & Allegorical Tale Reminiscent of Dante’s Inferno
(NewsUSA) - Theatrical essence, we know, relies upon a shared experience of space and time. How else does one describe the crescendo between the stage and stalls during a curtain call?In Presence, …
Twin Sisters at the Core of Dark Coming-of-Age Psycho Thriller By Debut Author
(NewsUSA) - Most good thriller novels keep readers guessing until the end. Then there are some that cause jaws to drop.TKO Rogue has launched debut author Janet Porter’s intriguing, intricate and …
BookTrib’s Bites: True Crime Inspirations, Dystopian Gem, Making Great Factories
(NewsUSA) -  Reef Road by Deborah Goodrich RoyceWhen a severed hand washes ashore in the wealthy enclave of Palm Beach, FL, the lives of two women—a lonely writer obsessed with the unsolved …

“Chicken Soup for the Soul” Man Provides Great Inspiration for Biographer

(NewsUSA) - If author Mitzi Perdue is using the example of Mark Victor Hansen for a little inspiration, well, she’s come to the right place. It’s hard to find somebody who hasn’t heard …

“UN/Reconciled:” Passionate, Powerful Poems On a Delicate Love Gone Off

(NewsUSA) - “This is a work of fiction -- really.” It’s hard for poet Pasquale Trozzolo to convince us that his brilliant “UN/Reconciled:” (Kelsay Books) is not intended to portray any …

Stories for Kids with Wholesome Fun, Culture, Imagination and Learning

(NewsUSA) - Amanda Given, an author, speech language pathologist, yogi, mother, mental health advocate and child at heart, has given us a charming story with colorful and playful illustrations …

Podcasts about Books, Authors & Reading
Click to Listen

Stories about short stories

Our greatest actors transport us through the magic of fiction, one short story at a time. Sometimes funny. Always moving. Selected Shorts connects you to the world with a rich …

Click to Listen

Interviews with authors

The Penguin Podcast is a fortnightly interview series where we speak to authors about what drives them: from where, how and why they write, to their inspirations, aspirations, and …

Click to Listen

Revisit older books

The literary podcast presented by John Mitchinson and Andy Miller. Brought to you by Unbound. Visit www.backlisted.fm

