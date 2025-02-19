Carolyn thought she had the answers. As an author, journalist, and single mother of twins, she was sure of her path. But with her twins moving into adulthood, and the newspaper industry in a death spiral, her life was on a collision course with an uncertain future.

Flynn takes a media job two thousand miles away, dismantles the twins’ childhood home and bids farewell to the mom-van. Within weeks, the dream unravels, leaving Flynn, in her 60s, searching for a new path.

In BOUNDLESS, Flynn reimagines the empty nest, turning her keen insight and signature poetic voice to the deeper questions about the “third stage” of women’s lives.