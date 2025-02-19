Carolyn thought she had the answers. As an author, journalist, and single mother of twins, she was sure of her path. But with her twins moving into adulthood, and the newspaper industry in a death spiral, her life was on a collision course with an uncertain future.
Flynn takes a media job two thousand miles away, dismantles the twins’ childhood home and bids farewell to the mom-van. Within weeks, the dream unravels, leaving Flynn, in her 60s, searching for a new path.
In BOUNDLESS, Flynn reimagines the empty nest, turning her keen insight and signature poetic voice to the deeper questions about the “third stage” of women’s lives.
(NewsUSA) - Face the Storm by C.D. KregerThis is the author’s intimate and courageous memoir of growing up and surviving an environment of mental illness, religious zealotry, and sexual abuse. She …
(NewsUSA) - Birth can be scary. Prior to the global pandemic in 2020, it was estimated that 10 to 15 percent of women in the United States had a fear of childbirth so strong that it impacted their …
(NewsUSA) - Here’s a chance for readers to get a sneak peek into some of the hottest books and new voices being talked about in literary circles this holiday season.BookTrib.com—a leading source …
(NewsUSA) - Inner Trek: A Reluctant Pilgrim in the Himalayas by Mohan Ranga RaoAfter being threatened by a Bangalore mob boss, Mohan Ranga Rao, an accomplished businessman, an avid traveler, and a …
(NewsUSA) - Russian Nonsensical by Edward D. WebsterThis book weaves a spellbinding embroidery of mystery and intrigue, with threads of betrayal, exotic thefts, international adventure, and the …
(NewsUSA) - The Housekeeper’s Secret by Sandra SchnakenbergFor fans of stranger-than-truth stories, Sandy Schnakenburg uncovers rattling and unprecedented revelations in this powerful memoir of …
(NewsUSA) - A young man’s coming of age is at the heart of what BookLife Review calls “a richly layered narrative that sheds light on the human toll of conflict and celebrates an indomitable …
(NewsUSA) - July and Everything After by Allie NavaA modern tale of resilience and transformation against extraordinary odds, for fans of Paolo Coelho, Amy Tan, and Khaled Hosseini.As Maya turns 22, …
(NewsUSA) - If author Mitzi Perdue is using the example of Mark Victor Hansen for a little inspiration, well, she’s come to the right place. It’s hard to find somebody who hasn’t heard …
(NewsUSA) - “This is a work of fiction -- really.” It’s hard for poet Pasquale Trozzolo to convince us that his brilliant “UN/Reconciled:” (Kelsay Books) is not intended to portray any …
(NewsUSA) - Amanda Given, an author, speech language pathologist, yogi, mother, mental health advocate and child at heart, has given us a charming story with colorful and playful illustrations …
