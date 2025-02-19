Attention subscribers - we have launched a new website! Click here to create your website account for free access.
Curious Kids

Why do people look into space with telescopes but not binoculars?

Two lenses might be better than one.
There’s really no reason you can’t use binoculars to look into space – and in fact astronomers have been working on doing so for a long time.

Are animals smart? From dolphin language to toolmaking crows, lots of species have obvious intelligence

Dolphins communicate using a sophisticated combination of clicks and whistles.

Many animals show signs of high intelligence, including strong memory, self-awareness and communication skills.

The Jharia coal field in India has been on fire underground since 1916.
Some rocks will burn, and others will melt, depending on how they were formed and what minerals they contain.
Kids & Family

Nothing to sneeze at: Expert tips on coping with spring allergies

(BPT) - Spring is just around the corner — and so are those annoying spring allergy symptoms. If your first signs of spring aren't a robin or crocus in the yard but itchy eyes, wheezing, …

AI chatbots are becoming romance scammers — and 1 in 3 people admit they could fall for one

(BPT) - By McAfeeIt started with a DM.For five months, 25-year-old computer programmer Maggie K. exchanged daily messages with the man she met on Instagram, convinced she had found something …

Coronary Artery Disease: Get ready for American Heart Month and get screened with the latest technology

(BPT) - Your heart beats about 100,000 times daily, bringing oxygen and nutrients to every cell to keep your body working its best. Just as an engine keeps a car moving, your heart is the driving …

More states mandate screenings for reading challenges in young kids

LA Post reports on the rising rate of states mandating screenings for reading challenges in young students.

A health checklist for your home’s HVAC system

(BPT) - If you're like most people, you spend up to 90% of your life indoors. That means you are constantly affected by indoor air quality — including the air in your home. While you may not …

Kindness Knows No Season at Toys for Tots

Kindness Knows No Season at Toys for Tots

(NewsUSA) - While February is recognized as National Random Acts of Kindness month, at Marine Toys for Tots, we believe kindness knows no boundaries—nor does it follow a calendar. Kindness is …

Make mental health a priority in 2025: 5 ways to stay focused beyond resolutions

(BPT) - As we settle into the new year, many of us are reflecting on our goals we made in January when declaring our New Year's resolutions.For many, mental health was likely a key focus, continuing …

How young is too young to have a smartphone? 5 of the biggest parenting questions about smartphones, answered.

Spokeo reviewed academic research and survey data to answer important questions facing parents considering when to give their children a smartphone.

What information can you learn about your pregnancy — and when?

(BPT) - If you are pregnant, or are considering becoming pregnant, you may want to know everything you can about your baby. Often, this process will include prenatal screening.To help in the learning …

(Family Features) Creative expression not only helps children convey their thoughts and feelings, but it also helps build the self-esteem and resilience needed to navigate life's complexities.
Read more.
Asked to rate the importance of 14 personal goals, Gen Z reported 'to be safe' as the top goal.
Gen Z seeks safety above all else as the generation grows up amid constant crisis and existential threat
Recent generations may have taken safety for granted, but today’s youth are growing up in an era of compounded crises – and being safe is their priority.
4 realistic resolutions for working parents to consider in 2025
(BPT) - The 2024 U.S. Surgeon General's Advisory shed light on the immense amount of stress parents are under. Part of this is due to the pressure that comes with raising children, working and …
School choice: A lifeline for Latino families in America
School choice: A lifeline for Latino families in America
(NewsUSA) - Fifteen years ago, I made a life-changing decision: leaving my home country of El Salvador for America. Like so many immigrants, my goal was to provide more opportunities for my family. …
Finding Strength in Words: María's Rare Kidney Disease Story
(BPT) - As a professional communicator, words have always come easily to María. That is until the diagnoses of two different rare kidney diseases that left María speechless.Many people …
The internet is used for a lot more than just surfing the web.
What exactly is the internet? A computer scientist explains what it is and how it came to be
Almost everybody uses the internet just about every day. But do you really know what the internet is?
