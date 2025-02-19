Attention subscribers - we have launched a new website! Click here to create your website account for free access.
Health

Many gluten-free foods are high in calories and sugar, low on fiber and protein, and they cost more − new research

The vast majority of Americans are not sensitive to foods containing gluten.
Although gluten-free foods are trendy, they are a necessity only if you have celiac disease or wheat allergies.
The Hidden Heart Threat You Can Fight Today: Why Inflammation Could Be Your Biggest Risk Factor
(BPT) - Imagine taking a simple daily step that might protect your heart from another life-threatening attack. This American Heart Month, fight inflammation to help prevent future heart …
The Hidden Dangers: Firefighters and Bladder Cancer Risk
(BPT) - Everyone recognizes the everyday heroism of firefighters, men and women who run toward danger to save lives and protect our communities. While their bravery carries obvious risks, …
Take back your spotlight: Don’t let seborrheic dermatitis keep you from shining
(BPT) - Up to 10 million Americans live with seborrheic dermatitis (seb derm), a chronic inflammatory skin condition with a range of possible symptoms. Whether it's persistent itch, redness, scaly …

Poor sleep and addiction go hand in hand − understanding how could lead to new treatments for opioid use disorder

Whether sleep disorders worsen addiction or addiction worsens sleep disorders is unclear.

Opioids and other addictive drugs can alter the rhythmic activity of genes involved in sleep-wake cycles.

Rural Americans don’t live as long as those in cities − new research

Part of the problem is that people living in rural areas don

The study shows rates for smoking, obesity and chronic conditions such as heart disease are comparatively higher in rural areas, leading to shorter life expectancy.

Health news for your family
Asking how discarding an item fits with a person's goals can help them decide whether to keep it.
Decluttering can be stressful − a clinical psychologist explains how personal values can make it easier
Assessing how well items align with your core beliefs may make it easier to let them go.
What's the most effective way to treat shingles? Can it be done naturally?
SaveHealth shares an overview of shingles and how to relieve symptoms at home.
Goodbye Needles, Hello Convenience: Exploring Compounded Semaglutide
(Madison Roberts) - A Convenient New Approach to Metabolic HealthEden is providing access to a new way for individuals to explore GLP-1 therapy: a compounded semaglutide gummy, available through …
A How-To Guide for Participating in Clinical Trials
(Family Features) Choosing to take part in a clinical trial means helping a study team figure out if a new method of diagnosis, treatment or prevention is effective.
From College Athlete to Advocate: Tackling Hypertension Through Perseverance
(NewsUSA) - Today, millions of Americans live with undetected hypertension, unaware that it can impact even the healthiest of individuals — a lesson that Naomi Saucer* would come to learn …

Yes, politics is worsening people's mental health—Here's what the data shows

Charlie Health reveals data-backed findings about the growing emotional toll of political stress and its impact on family relationships and physical well-being, plus tips on coping.

Fact or fiction: Discover the truth about root canals

(BPT) - Does the phrase "root canal" make you feel uneasy and anxious? Root canal treatments have an unfairly earned bad reputation. Misinformation and misconceptions give a false impression that …

February is AMD Awareness Month. Here’s What You Need to Know.

(BPT) - Your vision is a vital part of how you experience the world, like seeing vibrant colors and the details of daily life, and protecting it is of the utmost importance.Age-related Macular …

Love being active, but have moderate-to-severe eczema? A professional basketball player can relate.

(BPT) - Whether you're an aspiring athlete, weekend warrior or just love activities that get your heart racing, you may discover exercise can affect your skin.But for those living with …

Five Ways to Love Your Heart During American Heart Month

(BPT) - February is all about matters of the heart. Of course, there's Valentine's Day, a time to express affection for those we love, but it's also American Heart Month, a time to raise awareness …

Addressing hypoparathyroidism: New treatment now available

(BPT) - For patients like Michele Rayes, life with hypoparathyroidism (hypopara) had been a constant uphill battle. Reflecting on her initial diagnosis, Rayes described it as a profound turning point …

Take Health Screening Into Your Own Hands: What You Need to Know About HPV & Cervical Cancer

(BPT) - Pelvic exams — a traditional method of screening for cervical cancer — aren't possible for everyone.Some women and people with a cervix have specific reasons — past trauma, …
Expert tips to handle the winter blues
Hers breaks down the winter blues, what causes them, and research-backed tips for handling this seasonal mood change.
4 Sneaky and Creative Ways to Boost Your Kids&#039; Immunity with Healthy Ingredients
(NewsUSA) - As parents, we all want to ensure that our toddlers are getting the nutrients they need to grow strong and stay healthy, especially during cold and flu season. While the importance of a …
When searching for a surgeon, look for the letters F-A-C-S
(BPT) - By Patricia L. Turner, MD, MBA, FACSExecutive Director & CEO, American College of SurgeonsWhen you or a loved one is scheduled to undergo a surgical procedure, you desire confidence that …
The truth about alcohol and your health, according to data
Northwell Health partnered with Stacker to examine data from the CDC, Pew, and other sources to compile research on alcohol consumption and its health impact.
Resilience and Hope: Gail’s Journey with Multiple Myeloma
(BPT) - For years, 69-year-old Gail from Houston has started her mornings with devotion and exercise. Her love for family and community shines through in everything she does as she dedicates her time …
News for a healthful life

5 Ways to Stick to Your 2025 Healthy Commitments

(BPT) - Research shows that by the start of February, up to 94% of people abandon the New Year's resolutions they made. In fact, two separate dates have been coined "Quitter's Day" and "Ditch Your …

Safeguarding Your Surgery: The Vital Role of Anesthesiologists and What You Need to Know and Share for a Successful Procedure

(BPT) - Whether you're having a routine procedure such as a colonoscopy or something more complex like heart surgery, your medical team is committed to ensuring a safe and successful outcome. But you …

You Were Diagnosed with Advanced Kidney Cancer. Now What?

(BPT) - Knowledge is one of the most valuable tools when faced with a cancer diagnosis. Given that one in two men and one in three women are expected to be diagnosed with some form of cancer during …

One Woman’s Journey Navigating Weight Loss and the Procedure that Helped Her Find Success

(BPT) - Kyra Williams is a wife, mother of two and English professor who leads an active life in Baytown, Texas. However, this active life took a backseat when she moved from Little Rock, Arkansas, …

From Caregiver to Patient: Michel’s Journey with Thyroid Eye Disease Treatment

(BPT) - Michel, a psychiatric nurse from Southern California, has always been someone who is deeply committed to helping others take control of their health. He didn't realize that one day he would …

Don’t Skip Your OB/GYN Visit: Regular Screenings Can Prevent Cervical Cancer

(BPT) - Cervical Health Awareness Month in January serves as an important reminder that cervical cancer is one of the few cancers that can actually be prevented with regular screening. Thanks to the …

A Breath of Fresh Air: One Woman’s Journey Living with COPD

(BPT) - "I was out of breath all the time."For Julie, it was a diagnosis that came as a shock — and had a huge impact on her life. She started having exacerbations that were so bad, she said, …

What’s in and what’s out for 2025

(BPT) - Welcome to 2025! This new year is full of opportunities to improve your life and rethink your priorities. Do you know what goals you want to achieve this year?If you're thinking about …

Asthma in Winter: Navigating Symptoms During the Colder Months

(BPT) - For many, winter is a time for ice skating, cozy family gatherings, and hitting the slopes, but for the 28 million people in the U.S. living with asthma, winter can pose unique challenges. …
More health news
Know These 4 Core Factors to Avoid a Heart Health Syndrome
(Family Features) In the U.S., 1 in 3 adults is at risk for a newly recognized syndrome that comes from a combination of heart disease, kidney disease, type 2 diabetes and excess body weight.
A sudden onset of irregular heart rhythms can be disorienting.
Why is obesity linked to irregular heart rhythms? Researchers found 1 potential mechanism
Obesity can put strain on the heart, resulting in an increased risk of conditions such as atrial fibrillation, or irregular heart rhythms.
The research shows the health effects of these drugs are significant and wide-ranging.
Ozempic and similar weight loss drugs may lower risk of 42 health conditions, but also pose risks
Research shows that people who take these weight-loss medications may have a lower risk of dementia and numerous other health conditions.
Expert Pregnancy Tips for Staying Healthy This Winter
(Family Features) Staying up to date on recommended vaccines is important during pregnancy. This is especially true during the winter months when more people tend to get sick from flu, COVID-19 and RSV.
Expert Tips for Keeping Loved Ones Healthy This Winter
(Family Features) Winter can bring plenty of opportunities for cozy gatherings with loved ones and these moments can be bright spots during cold months.
