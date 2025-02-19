Attention subscribers - we have launched a new website! Click here to create your website account for free access.
On the road

Make Your Car Your Valentine: Mercury Insurance Advises How to Save on Auto Repairs

(BPT) - Regularly Showing Your Car Some Love Can Save on Auto RepairsValentine's Day is the perfect time to show your trusty vehicle some love, and maintaining it is the best and most cost-effective …

The most dangerous roads for speeding

TruckInfo.net analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to better understand speeding trends in the U.S.

Ranking the most reliable SUVs

Edmunds provides a guide to selecting the most reliable SUV in your budget.

Best used SUVs at every size

Edmunds lists the top-rated used SUVs of all sizes and styles.

Based on independent testing, Edmunds' 6th Annual Top Rated Awards determines the best electric- and gas-powered vehicles of 2025.

Five clear signs it's time to sell your car
CarGurus provides a list of five telltale signs it might be time to sell your car.  
Resolutions for Your Ride: Preventive Maintenance Tops the List
(BPT) - American drivers are turning over a new leaf when it comes to car care. Hankook Tire's latest Gauge Index Survey highlights a renewed commitment to proactive vehicle maintenance and tire …
The safest cars in 2025
Edmunds breaks down the safest sedans, coupes, wagons, and convertibles of 2025.
Traffic enforcement cameras are on the rise. Here's where.
The General used data from the nonprofit Insurance Institute for Highway Safety to map state laws on the use of red light and speed cameras.
California’s Auto Liability Coverage Limits to Increase in 2025 to Better Financially Protect Drivers
(BPT) - The state of California has not raised auto liability coverage limits for more than 50 years, but that is set to change beginning next year. The new legislation, introduced in 2022 to keep …
Automotive news

Follow these 9 steps to get a good deal when buying a car

Edmunds explains how to buy a new or used car, and shares additional resources to help navigate the process.

Getting smart about car insurance can provide cost savings and peace of mind

(BPT) - Consumers are facing increasing costs on virtually every purchase these days and auto insurance is no exception. While skyrocketing costs of this auto-related expense can be attributed to …

5 Tips That Could Save Your Life On The Road

Remembering five tips can help prevent accidents and keep everyone safe on the road.

(NAPSI)—The next time you’re commuting to work, taking the family on a road trip, or even just learning to drive, chances are you’ll be sharing the road with large trucks; fortunately, there …

5 costs to consider before leasing a car

CoPilot compiled a list of five essential costs to consider, in addition to upfront costs, when thinking about leasing a car. These numbers help estimate the true cost of a lease.

How Techy are American Drivers?

(BPT) - Technology is impacting every aspect of our lives — including our cars. And as technology reshapes the automotive industry, from the advancements in electric vehicles (EVs) to …

LA Auto Show Returns with Exciting Innovations

(BPT) - The Los Angeles International Auto Show is back, bringing together the latest in automotive advancements, from electrification to safety and emerging tech trends. With over 1,000 cars, …
Unlocking Innovation: Exclusive Insights from the 2024 SEMA Show!
(BPT) - Check out behind-the-scenes of the 2024 SEMA Show to catch a glimpse into the future of the U.S. automotive market. James Bell, Head of Public Relations for Kia America, shares the latest …
A Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Nearly 1,600 Mile Race Across the California and Nevada Deserts
(BPT) - The 9th annual Rebelle Rally — an all-women, off-road navigational challenge — will take participants on a course through the deserts of the American Southwest from October 9-19. …
A New Era in Compact Sedans: Innovative Design and Advanced Features
(BPT) - Discover the 2025 Kia K4, a compact sedan that is redefining its class. Featuring bold fastback styling and a sleek, aerodynamic profile, the K4 provides class-leading rear leg and headroom …
How to choose the best car for your teen driver
(BPT) - Your teenager just got his or her driver's license — congratulations! Having another driver in the family can be a big help to parents. You no longer have to ferry your child to …
Automotive Manufacturer Commended for Investing in Georgia
(BPT) - Georgia lawmakers recognized January 31 as “Kia Day,” commending Kia’s vehicle manufacturing and its impact to the state since making one of the biggest single foreign …

The best SUVs for snow in 2025

Whether you're looking for a more affordable or luxury variant, or one that can tow and haul, CarGurus lists some of the best SUVs for driving through the snow.
Travis Kelce and his vehicle collection
 RealTruck.com looks beyond Travis Kelce's football stats and zooms in on his car collection.
Here's why US electric vehicle infrastructure has tripled in 5 years, and where it's most common
Truck Parking Club tapped into the Alternative Fuels Data Center and White House data to visualize the expanding EV infrastructure in the U.S.
New report projects 22% increase in car insurance costs after 15% spike in first half of 2024
Insurify examines the circumstances surrounding soaring car insurance rates across the U.S.
The best 7-passenger SUVs of 2025
CarGurus presents a guide to the most popular three-row SUVs on the market.
The 10 best family cars for 2024-2025
Edmunds ranks and profiles the 10 best family cars for 2024-2025 according to its testing program.
Sleep First to Help Prevent Drowsy Driving

(BPT) - Drowsy driving is risky and dangerously common. Many drivers are either unaware or don’t prioritize getting enough sleep as an important part of safe driving. Even though drowsy driving …

Check out the 10 cheapest hybrid cars of 2024

Way.com shares the 10 cheapest hybrid cars available in 2024 to help buyers find the best deal and maximize long-term savings.

15 most fuel-efficient hybrids on American roads

Hybrids combine the best of EVs and gas cars. The General used Department of Energy data to identify the top 15 most fuel-efficient hybrids in the U.S.

Should you sell your car yourself?

CarGurus breaks down the pros and cons of selling your car yourself versus other options.

The deadliest intersections in the Western United States

Sam Aguiar Injury Lawyers examines the most hazardous intersections in the western U.S.

The deadliest intersections in the Southern United States

Sam Aguiar Injury Lawyers examined fatal crash records from 2004 to 2022 to find out the deadliest intersections in the Southern U.S.
