Attention subscribers - we have launched a new website! Click here to create your website account for free access.
Log in Subscribe

Congress Bills Aim to Abolish, Amend National Voter Registration Act of 1993

Shannon Taylor Editor
Posted 2/13/25

A bill introduced into Congress aims to abolish the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA). The bill, HR55, or the “Motor Voter Act” was introduced by Republican Representative …

This item is available in full to subscribers.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Congress Bills Aim to Abolish ATF, NFA

Congress Bill Aims to Repeal OSHA Act of 1970

Bills Introduced in U.S. House of Representatives in …

Bill Introduced in U.S. House of Representatives …

© Copyright 2025 Buffalo River Review
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions