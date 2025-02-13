Attention subscribers - we have launched a new website! Click here to create your website account for free access.
Log in Subscribe

Congress Bill Aims to Repeal OSHA Act of 1970

Shannon Taylor Editor
Posted 2/13/25

A bill in Congress aims to repeal the OSHA Act of 1970. The bill, HR86 or “NOSHA Act” (Nullify Occupational Safety and Health Administration) would abolish the department permanently.

This item is available in full to subscribers.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Congress Bills Aim to Abolish, Amend National Voter …

Congress Bills Aim to Abolish ATF, NFA

Bills Introduced in U.S. House of Representatives in …

Bill Introduced in U.S. House of Representatives …

© Copyright 2025 Buffalo River Review
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions