Attention subscribers - we have launched a new website! Click here to create your website account for free access.
Log in Subscribe

Bills Introduced in U.S. House of Representatives in January

Shannon Taylor Editor
Posted 1/29/25

Below are the current bills introduced into the U.S. House of Representatives. If passed, these bills would move to the Senate then to President Donald Trump’s desk for his signature before …

This item is available in full to subscribers.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Congress Bills Aim to Abolish, Amend National Voter …

Congress Bills Aim to Abolish ATF, NFA

Congress Bill Aims to Repeal OSHA Act of 1970

TN Gas Prices Fall Four Cents

© Copyright 2025 Buffalo River Review
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions