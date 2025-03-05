Attention subscribers - we have launched a new website! Click here to create your website account for free access.
Log in Subscribe

WILLIE SUE TURNER

Posted 3/5/25

WILLIE SUE TURNER

Ms. Willie Sue Turner, 78, of New Johnsonville, TN passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at her home. A Celebration of Life ceremony was held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, …

This item is available in full to subscribers.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

DALE EDWARD WENGER

JERRY WAYNE HAYNES

JACKIE NEEDHAM MARVIN

DARLYNE LOUISE SAUER ERISMAN

© Copyright 2025 Buffalo River Review
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions