Tennessee’s Criminal Injuries Compensation Program offers online training resources to victim advocates

Posted Monday, April 7, 2025 12:01 pm

The Tennessee Department of Treasury is participating in National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, April 6 – 12, to raise awareness of the Criminal Injuries Compensation Program, a resource to financially assist victims of crime. The program provides funds of last resort to victims who have suffered personal injuries related to a crime, such as medical bills, lost wages, loss of support to financial dependents, mental health counseling, and more.

In observation of the week, State Treasurer David H. Lillard Jr. wants to increase awareness of online training resources available to help anyone regularly working with victims better understand eligibility and how to apply for compensation. Nonprofits, churches, shelters and other victim assistance programs in Tennessee are encouraged to take the on-demand Criminal Injuries training available on our website, Treasury.tn.gov.

The theme for the 2025 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, “KINSHIP: Connecting & Healing,” recognizes that shared humanity drives vital connections to services, rights, and healing. Kinship is where victim advocacy begins, as shared humanity is at the center of supporting survivors and victims of crime.

The Criminal Injuries Compensation Program can even help with expenses incurred while cleaning the scene of the crime if it occurred in a victim’s home. If the crime results in the death of the victim, the fund can assist remaining dependents with some financial support and can help cover funeral expenses. The fund does not cover certain ineligible expenses, such as rent or utility bills, costs from identity theft or fraud, personal property, or expenses that will be paid by any public or private source, including insurance or donations.

Learn more about the Criminal Injuries Compensation Program at Treasury.tn.gov/injury.