Tennessee Leads Nation in FAFSA Completion, Honors 158 High Schools as FAFSA Champions

Posted Thursday, May 22, 2025 10:10 am

The Tennessee Higher Education Commission (THEC) has named 158 high schools as FAFSA Champions for the 2024-25 academic year, recognizing their outstanding work in helping students complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Tennessee now ranks #1 in the nation for FAFSA completion, according to the National College Attainment Network (NCAN), marking a major milestone in the state’s ongoing efforts to increase access to higher education.

Tennessee achieved a 75.7% FAFSA completion rate among Tennessee Promise applicants—its highest ever and surpasses the previous record of 75.6% set by the Class of 2020. This achievement not only breaks the state’s own record but also makes Tennessee the national leader in FAFSA completion.

“This recognition reflects the hard work of our schools, counselors, and communities across the state,” said Dr. Steven Gentile, THEC Executive Director. “Being number one in the nation shows what’s possible when we prioritize student access to financial aid and higher education.”

The annual TN FAFSA Challenge celebrates schools that excel in FAFSA completion and improvement. This year’s FAFSA Champion schools demonstrated either a 90% or higher FAFSA completion rate or significant year-over-year growth of 5% or more. The success also aligns with the record-setting TN Promise Class of 2025, which saw more students apply for the last-dollar scholarship than ever before.

The complete list of 2024-25 FAFSA Champion high schools can be viewed on our website at CollegeforTN.org.

