Attention subscribers - we have launched a new website! Click here to create your website account for free access.
Log in Subscribe

Tennessee Advances Fluoride Bill

Shannon Taylor Editor
Posted 1/23/25

Tennessee lawmakers advanced a new bill, SB162, which prohibits fluoride from being added to public water systems. The bill passed on its first consideration, which is the first step of many in …

This item is available in full to subscribers.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Congress Bills Aim to Abolish, Amend National Voter …

Congress Bills Aim to Abolish ATF, NFA

Congress Bill Aims to Repeal OSHA Act of 1970

TN Gas Prices Fall Four Cents

© Copyright 2025 Buffalo River Review
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions