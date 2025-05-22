TDMHSAS Launches New “Promise to Call” Suicide Prevention Campaign

Posted Thursday, May 22, 2025 9:05 am

The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) is officially unveiling “Promise to Call,” a new effort to prevent suicide and save lives.

The concept is simple: Make a promise to yourself that you will reach out to someone if you ever have thoughts of suicide. It can be a relative, a friend, a trusted advisor, or even 988. Write the promise down and keep it somewhere close to you or program it as a contact in your phone. Share the promise with others and spread awareness of resources like the 988 Lifeline and how to respond if someone reaches out in a time of crisis.

If that day comes and those thoughts occur, the goal is that people will remember the promise, act on it, reach out to someone who can help them see past the crisis point, and choose to live another day. An additional goal of the campaign is to start a community conversation around suicide, raise awareness of resources, and reduce the stigma of mental health struggles.

“The concept of a promise is so simple and so universal. A promise is something that people hold dear and will remember. It is our belief that if someone makes a promise prior to a suicide crisis, it can save a life,” said TDMHSAS Commissioner Marie Williams, LCSW. “This Promise to Call has already saved lives among my own family, friends, and coworkers, and we are so excited for the promise it holds for saving countless more lives across our state.”

Make Your Promise at PromiseToCall.com

“The Promise to Call campaign is one more way Tennessee is working to destigmatize and promote help-seeking. We all play a role in suicide prevention, whether you need to ask help for yourself, a loved one, or a neighbor,” said Anna Sever, Executive Director, Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network.

“Promise to Call” can be a life-saving action everyone can take,” said Clark Flatt, President, The Jason Foundation, Inc. “Having a friend and their contact information readily available before you need it can make the positive difference in times you might feel life becoming overwhelming.”

“At TAMHO, we believe that human connection is one of the most powerful tools we have in preventing suicide. The Promise to Call campaign reminds Tennesseans that they don’t have to face a crisis alone—whether they reach out to a friend, a coworker, or the trained professionals at our Community Mental Health Agencies. Making a simple promise to call can open the door to support, hope, and ultimately, save lives,” said Alysia Smith Knight, Executive Director, Tennessee Association of Mental Health Organizations (TAMHO).

“Centerstone commends the Tennessee Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services for prioritizing mental health with the launch of Promise to Call,” said Becky Stoll, Senior Vice President of Crisis Services at Centerstone. “This initiative shines a light on the idea of planning ahead for a time when you might feel overwhelmed to the point of having thoughts of suicide. Preparing for who you can reach out can very well save a life. All of us can play a role in suicide prevention and the Promise to Call program brings that notion to life in a real and meaningful way.”

Suicide remains among the ten leading causes of death in Tennessee. In 2022, the most recent full year of statistics, 1,245 Tennesseans died by suicide. Tennessee’s suicide rate is about 20% higher than the national rate with male and white Tennesseans being far more likely to die by suicide. Firearms are by far the most prevalent means of suicide in Tennessee, accounting for more than double the number of suicides from all other methods combined. Read more at the Tennessee Department of Health’s Suicide Prevention in Tennessee Annual Report.