Stop Sticks Deployed to End Vehicle Pursuit

Posted 2/26/25

Perry County Law Enforcement was instrumental in helping bring a car chase to a stop late evening on Thursday, February 13th. According to Sheriff Weems, the pursuit began in Benton County. Perry County officers were called at approximately 9:00 p.m. to assist Tennessee Highway Patrol and Decatur County Deputies stop a white Kia Forte with Florida plates they were in pursuit of. Stop Sticks were deployed in the East bound lane of Hwy. 412 by Perry County Deputies at the request of Decatur County. The vehicle was stopped just West of Linden, a little less than 3 miles from the Linden City Limits. Both the driver of the vehicle, Darius Miller, and passenger, Tricia Adkins of Dyersburg, were taken into custody at gunpoint by THP and Decatur County law enforcement. No further information was available.

