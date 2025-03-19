Springfest 'Kickoff Game', Honoring First Responders, Tomorrow Night

Posted Wednesday, March 19, 2025 4:00 am

This weekend's 17th edition of Buffalo River Springfest invitational girls' high school softball tournament, has taken on a new pre-tournament tribute, to all of Perry County's emergency personnel.

Kicking off the 17th annual tournament, will be the PERRY COUNTY FIRST RESPONDER'S SOFTBALL CHALLENGE, tomorrow night, March 20, at Lobelville City Park

The county's volunteer firefighters (from Pineview, Linden, Flatwoods and Lobelville), and their spouses, will play a coed softball game against the staff and deputies of the Perry County sheriff's office, and their spouses.

This 9-inning slow-pitch softball game promises to be a sincere tribute to all men and women, who answer the call, in every Perry County emergency.

"This is a long-overdue, planned night of fellowship, and reverence to the folks who serve and protect us," explained hosting Lobelville Mayor Robby J. Moore. "It's gonna be a night, where our fire, police, and rescue squads from county-wide, can come together, have some fun, and know how much we appreciate them all."

Perry County's Rescue Squad return to Springfest, and will be serving up grilled concessions at the Thursday night softball challenge, and remain serving all weekend in Lobelville, during the high school tournament games there.

Perry County High School's "BAND of GOLD", will perform several numbers pre-game @ 6:00 p.m., and play the National Anthem to start the slow-pitch coed softball game at 6:30 p.m.

Perry County military veterans will present the colors during the Anthem.

"We thought we'd spend extra effort, here in Lobelville, saluting all those that truly serve us, 24/7 and all year long," added Springfest Tournament Director, Hugh Waddell.

There is no admission charge to come celebrate these first responders, and all attendees are patriotically urged to bring small American flags to wave, as they cheer on both the deputies and the firefighters.

Waddell continued, "In one place, in one evening, this is where we may really rejoice the safe and solemn peace provided, knowing all these folks have our backs, every day, and every night. We must show our gratitude, tomorrow night."

The FIRST RESPONDER'S SOFTBALL CHALLENGE will now serve as the annual kickoff game, for the high school tournament, which starts action @ 3:00 pm, this Friday afternoon, at ballfields in both Linden and Lobelville.

"Thursday night's fun and sincere tribute softball game replaces our former kickoff game, pitting Linden Middle and Lobelville Middle, against each other," explained Waddell.



"As those school's softball programs are now combined into one team this year, we realized, we needed a newer, more focused kickoff game, where we salute, those who serve. And throw in Director Gary Rogers and his Perry County Rescue Squad coming back to do our grilled concessions, and you've got quite a tasty weekend ahead!"



For more information about tomorrow night's FIRST RESPONDER'S game, or this weekend's Buffalo River Springfest tournament, contact Hugh Waddell @ 615.876.3400.