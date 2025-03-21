SATURDAY REAL ID APPOINTMENTS NOW AVAILABLE AT SELECT DRIVER SERVICES CENTERS

Posted Friday, March 21, 2025 1:28 am

The Department of Safety and Homeland Security announced today that it will begin offering additional Saturday appointments at 14 Driver Services Centers across the state for current Tennessee credential holders who want to get a REAL ID.

Saturday appointments will begin at 13 participating Driver Services Centers starting this Saturday, March 22. The Savannah Driver Services Center will offer Saturday appointments starting March 29. Saturday appointments will continue through the May 7th REAL ID implementation date.

Participating Middle Tennessee Service Centers

Clarksville Driver Services Center - 220 West Dunbar Cave Road

Columbia Driver Services Center - 1701 Hampshire Pike

Cookeville Driver Services Center - 4600 South Jefferson Ave.

Nashville/Hickory Hollow Driver Services and Reinstatement Center – 5216 Hickory Hollow Pkwy.

Participating West Tennessee Service Centers

Bartlett Express Services Center – 6340 Summer Ave.

Jackson Driver Services Center – 100 Benchmark Circle

Memphis/East Shelby Drive Driver Services and Reinstatement Center – 3200 East Shelby Drive

Oakland Driver Services and Reinstatement Center – 160 Beau Tisdale Drive

Savannah Driver Services Center - 1016 Pickwick St. *beginning March 29

Participating East Tennessee Service Centers

Chattanooga/Bonny Oaks Driver Services and Reinstatement Center – 6502 Bonny Oaks Drive

Johnson City Driver Services Center – 4717 Lake Park Drive

Knoxville/Strawberry Plains Driver Services Center – 7320 Region Lane

Morristown County Driver Services Center - 1551 East Morris Boulevard, Suite 2

Oak Ridge Driver Services Center - 475 Oak Ridge Turnpike

To take advantage of the new expanded Saturday appointments, applicants must already have a valid Tennessee driver license or identification card. REAL ID applicants who do not currently hold a valid Tennessee credential will be served during regular, Monday to Friday hours.

Saturday hours are available by appointment only. Applicants without a REAL ID appointment will not be served during the new Saturday hours. Schedule your REAL ID appointment now at tnrealid.gov.

REAL ID applicants must bring proof of U.S. citizenship or legal presence, proof of their Social Security Number, and two proofs of Tennessee residency. If your name has changed, you must also bring certified legal documents supporting the name change(s). This could include marriage licenses, divorce decrees, etc. All documents must be original or certified copies. Photocopies are not accepted.

The TDOSHS encourages all applicants to have their REAL ID required documents pre-approved online. Pre-approved documents can save you in-person processing time at the Driver Services Center and may eliminate repeat trips. A complete list of accepted documents and the pre-approval portal are available at tnrealid.gov.

For more information about Tennessee REAL ID, visit tnrealid.gov.