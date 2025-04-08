Attention subscribers - we have launched a new website! Click here to create your website account for free access.
SARA MILDRED COLLINS MOORE

Posted 4/8/25

SARA MILDRED COLLINS MOORE Ms. Sara Mildred Collins Moore, 99, of Lobelville, passed away Monday, April 1, 2025 at Perry County Nursing Home. Funeral services were held at 12:00 noon Friday, April 4, …

