Saluting the Storm Heroes Among Us

Ad Veritas

Posted Tuesday, April 8, 2025 3:06 pm

Across West Tennessee, we’ve seen our fair share of storms before—but the past few weeks have brought some rough ones. From hail and tornadoes to relentless rains that dumped over 10 inches in some areas last week, the weather has tested the strength of our roads, our communities, and our resolve.

Flooded highways, downed power lines, and damaged homes are the visible aftermath. What we don’t always see—what we too often overlook—are the men and women on the front lines, braving the worst conditions not for praise or profit, but because their job demands it, and their character compels it.

Rescue squads have waded through rising waters to pull people from submerged vehicles. Road crews have worked around the clock to assess damage, place barricades, and make emergency repairs to keep our communities connected. And utility workers—those often-unsung heroes—have ventured out in the dead of night, in the pouring rain and whipping wind, to restore power, phone lines, and water service to our homes and businesses.

In Carroll County, the toll of these storms became heartbreakingly personal. Chance Carlton, a 32-year-old lineman from Huntingdon, lost his life early Thursday morning while doing the very work that keeps the rest of us safe and connected. His death is a sobering reminder of the real risks our utility workers take every time they step into a storm-soaked night with a toolbelt and a purpose.

There are many others—whose names we might never know—who have missed dinners with their families, gone without sleep, or worked in discomfort and danger so that the rest of us could keep some sense of normalcy. This column is for them.

We owe these individuals more than gratitude—we owe them respect, recognition, and support. If you know one of these workers, thank them. If you see a chance to make their jobs easier—by slowing down in work zones or giving space to a crew on the side of the road—do it. And if you’re in a position to advocate for their fair treatment, safety, and compensation, speak up.

In the worst of times, we are often reminded of the best among us. This storm season has made that plain. To every first responder, lineman, road worker, dispatcher, and public servant who’s stepped up in these recent weeks: thank you.

You are the ones who hold the line—literally and figuratively—when nature threatens to wash it all away.