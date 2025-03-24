Saddling the right horse: Why alignment matters

Posted Monday, March 24, 2025 12:22 pm

When I reflect on leaders with real influence, I see one truth as a through line: real impact happens when we align what drives us with what others truly need. In today's rushed world, we often push our ideas without stopping to listen to those we are trying to lead. But the secret to genuine influence isn't forcing our vision—it's finding where our fire meets others' hopes and dreams. This is the slower but more effective way.

Let me share a story from my early career. After college, I ran activities at a summer camp. One area I led was the barn with its 20 horses and tons of flies. There I met Samantha, the barn manager—she was someone who lit up around horses. Her energy was contagious for those who loved horses as well! She constantly dreamed up new ideas: horse dress-up days for kids, weekend trail events, and after-school riding programs. Her passion was real and deep.

But the thing was, we were in different pastures: the camp needed these programs to make money to fund other activities. While Samantha loved horses and kids, she didn't focus on the financial side of things She wanted everyone to experience the majesty of the horses. I had to set clear boundaries about what we could actually do. Despite tough conversations, Samantha couldn't see beyond her own heart’s vision. She eventually left to find work that matched her dreams better. This taught me something powerful: unbridled passion without alignment will always end up in the manure pile—no matter how genuine it is.

This lesson has shaped how I lead: clarity matters as much as enthusiasm. When we clearly state what success looks like AND get people excited about that shared goal, magic happens. People thrive, programs grow, and lives are changed. But when we let misalignment linger—even when everyone means well—we create frustration and wasted potential.

So how do you build this alignment? Start by asking “Do I know what the goals are and have I clearly communicated them in a realistic way?” Then go for the hard question: "Is where we are pouring our energy actually helping us reach our shared goals?" The important part here is, have you truly listened to understand what matters to them?

Even if "vision statements" and "strategic goals" make your eyes glaze over, simple questions can bridge this gap. With your family or friends, try: "What would make this weekend feel like a win for each of us?" With your team: "What would make us proud of this project three months from now?" You don't need amazing planning skills—just real curiosity about what matters to others.

A restaurant owner I know struggled with budget fights until he simply asked his team: "What makes you proudest about working here?" Their answers had nothing to do with money—they talked about customer relationships, creating a family atmosphere, and making amazing food. Those conversations naturally led to better money management because the team saw how smart spending protected what they truly valued.

This is the key: true influence happens when personal passion meets group purpose. The best leaders don't just push their own vision—they create something everyone wants to build together.

Your challenge this week: Find one area where better alignment would make an immediate difference, and start that conversation today. Don't let your team end up like my barn—full of passionate people heading in different directions. When you harness that energy toward shared goals, you won't just avoid piles of horse poo—you'll create an aligned, productive environment where everyone thrives together.

