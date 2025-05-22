Reply Hazy? Finding Clarity in Uncertainty

Posted Thursday, May 22, 2025 10:33 am

Do you remember playing with those Magic 8 Balls® as a kid? You’d ask questions like, “Will I get an A in school?” or “Will I get that video game for Christmas?” Then, you’d shake it and hope for a clear answer.

The worst responses? “Ask again later” or “Reply hazy, try again.” Even as a kid, that vague uncertainty felt frustrating. Reflecting on it now, I realize it’s because uncertainty makes us uncomfortable. When we don’t know what’s coming or can’t control an outcome, anxiety often rushes in to fill the gap. Racing thoughts, sleeplessness, irritability, even numbness—these are all common responses to uncertainty.

And May, with its graduations, transitions, and new challenges, is full of uncertainty. It’s no wonder so many people are feeling overwhelmed right now. Ironically, this also happens to be Mental Health Awareness Month—when our minds and bodies are especially aware of how we’re feeling.

Often, we cope with uncertainty by avoiding it—turning off the news, dodging hard conversations, or hoping the stress fades on its own. But avoidance only works for so long. Instead, try focusing on what you can control. The serenity prayer offers a great framework:

"Grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference."

Try this: List everything causing you stress. Cross out what you can’t control (like the weather or someone else’s opinion). With what’s left, take small steps toward change. That sense of movement matters.

You can also manage how you engage with stressors. For example, be mindful of how much time you spend scrolling through your phone. Even happy content can quickly spiral into upsetting territory. If you find yourself grinding your teeth, feeling irritable, or struggling to sleep, that might be your signal to step away.

Little choices—like using an alarm clock instead of your phone—can help you start and end your day with more calm.

It also helps to name your feelings instead of avoiding them. Talk to yourself like you would a friend—with kindness, not judgment. And when your thoughts race ahead, try grounding techniques to bring yourself back to the present.

One simple exercise: Name five things you see, four you can touch, three you hear, two you smell, and one you can taste. Or do something that engages your senses, like squeezing a stress ball, going for a walk, or journaling.

Whatever strategy you try—or help a child or student try—remember: uncertainty is part of life, but we aren’t powerless in the face of it. And if the stress becomes too much, help is available. You’re never alone.

Even if you still wish for a clearer answer from the Magic 8 Ball, maybe now you’ll feel a bit more at ease sitting with the unknown.