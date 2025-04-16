Rep. Tandy Darby announces grants for Carroll, Weakley and Henry counties

Posted Wednesday, April 16, 2025 9:53 am

State Rep. Tandy Darby, R-Greenfield, today announced rescue squads in Carroll, Weakley and Henry counties have been selected for the Rescue Squad Grant Program, receiving a total of $160,244.50 for life-saving equipment.

The Carroll County Rescue Squad will receive $82,585, Paris Henry County Rescue Squad $52,672 and Weakley County Rescue Squad $24,987.50. The grants are provided by the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (TDCI) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO).

“By providing these grants we invest in the safety and well-being of our communities,” Rep. Tandy Darby said. “This funding ensures our rescue squads have the resources they need to save lives and respond quickly in emergencies.”

TDCI and SFMO have awarded a total of $3 million in grants to 95 Tennessee rescue squads to purchase emergency response tools.

In 2022, Gov. Bill Lee and the General Assembly approved funding for this program to help Tennessee rescue squads acquire the necessary equipment to save lives.

State Rep. Tandy Darby represents District 76, which includes Weakley and part of Carroll and Henry Counties.