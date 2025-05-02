Real ID Deadline is May 7th

Posted Friday, May 2, 2025 1:30 pm

Beginning May 7, 2025, everyone must have a REAL ID or another approved federally-issued ID, such as a passport, to enter certain federal buildings, military bases, and nuclear power plants, or to board commercial flights within the United States. Non-REAL ID licenses will continue to be accepted for general identification purposes such as driving, purchasing alcohol or tobacco products, applying for federal benefits, voting, or accessing hospitals, post offices, banks, federal courts, etc.

The REAL ID Act of 2005 established minimum security standards for license issuance and production, adding an extra layer of protection to secure your identity. It also prohibits federal agencies from accepting driver’s licenses and ID cards from states that don’t meet these standards.

Tennesseans can apply for a REAL ID before or after the May 7 implementation date. If you think you might need a REAL ID to travel, you should consider applying for your new credential well before your planned trip. Getting the hard copy of your new ID in the mail can take up to 20 business days.

After the REAL ID implementation, Tennesseans who choose not to get a REAL ID may use a valid passport or other federally issued photo ID to fly domestically. For the complete list of acceptable IDs, visit the Transportation Security Administration's website, tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/identification.

New REAL ID compliant credentials feature a black circle with a star in the top right corner. Legacy REAL ID compliant credentials have a gold circle with a star in the top right corner. The new and legacy versions of REAL ID both comply with the REAL ID Act and are valid until their expiration date.

Go to a Driver Services Center or participating County Clerk, including the Wayne County Clerk, to apply for your REAL ID. If you already have a Tennessee driver's license or ID, you can apply at any of these locations. If you don't have a Tennessee license or ID, you must apply at a Driver Services Center.

To apply for a REAL ID, customers must bring proof of U.S. citizenship or legal presence, proof of their Social Security Number, and two proofs of Tennessee residency. If your name has changed, you must also bring certified legal documents supporting the name change(s). This could include marriage licenses, divorce decrees, etc. All documents must be original or certified copies. Photocopies are not accepted.

Federal law requires REAL ID applications to be made in person.

Most credentials, including REAL ID, renew on an eight-year cycle. The cost to renew a REAL ID is the same as the non-REAL ID version of that credential. Tennesseans with a valid REAL ID do not need to present documents to renew it.

For more information about Tennessee REAL ID, visit tnrealid.gov or call the Wayne County Clerk’s Office at 931-722-5544.