Progress Being Made With Hospital Renovations

Posted Tuesday, February 25, 2025 11:06 am

Senator Ed Jackson, Congressman Mark Green, as well as a large group of officials and community leaders, were invited to tour the Perry Community Hospital last Friday afternoon to examine the progress being made in the renovation. Kyle Kopec of Braden Health, new owners of the hospital, was on-site to lead the tour. According to Mr. Kopec, there is not a projected date for completion at this time, as there are many factors that could cause a date to change. He stated that they are focused on the work of renovation at this time. The renovation progress is moving along steadily. An individual who had been in the building within the last two weeks remarked that he could see a substantial difference from his last visit. State leaders say they are committed to helping move through the bureaucracy to get the facility open as soon as possible. More photos on page two.