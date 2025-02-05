Attention subscribers - we have launched a new website! Click here to create your website account for free access.
‘Pot for Potholes’ Bill Introduced to Legalize Marijuana for Street Improvements

Shannon Taylor Editor
Posted 2/5/25

A new bill proposed by Democrat Tennessee State Representative Aftyn Behn, would allow the legalization of marijuana to help pay for pothole damage across roads in Tennessee.

The bill details …

