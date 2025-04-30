PCHS Lady Vikings Beat Mt. Pleasant; Fall at Riverside

Posted Wednesday, April 30, 2025 11:50 am

Jay Hinson

Sports Writer

The PCHS Lady Vikings (4-7) took on the Mt. Pleasant Lady Tigers at PCHS Softball Field last Monday, April 14th. PCHS came away with a hard fought 4-1 win. No stats or details of that game were available at press time.

On Friday, April 18th, the Lady Vikings (4-8) traveled to Decaturville to take on the Decatur Co.-Riverside Lady Panthers in their annual Pink Out game. In the first, PCHS had a two-out rally as Grace Klase started with a base hit, then Klase stole second and on the next pitch McKinnah Jackson hit a hard ground ball to left field to give the Lady Vikings a 1-0 lead. However, with two outs the Lady Panthers hit a three-run home run to get the lead 3-1 after one. In the second, Saylor Coble had a lead off walk, then Gracie Holder came to the plate and hit a two-run bomb to center field, tying the game up 3-3. However, with the bases loaded and two outs, Riverside gets a bases clearing triple to lead 6-3. The next batter hits a single that scores the runner from third and after two innings, Riverside led 7-3. In the third, the Lady Vikings fought back as Alayna Thornton got on due to an error, Klase had an RBI Double, and Eva Welch had a Sac Fly to score Klase and the score was still 7-5 Riverside. In the bottom half, the Lady Panthers added on another run to lead 8-5 after three. In the fourth, the Lady Vikings were able to get another run thanks to Izzy Duncan who got on due to an error that scored Mattie Latham and the Lady Vikings trailed 8-6. However, in the bottom half, the Lady Vikings had two errors and Riverside had two singles and a walk and after four innings, Riverside led 12-6. The Lady Vikings were able to load the bases with Klase getting a single and back-to-back walks by Jackson and Welch. Coble reached on an error that scored a run and Latham got a fielders choice to help PCHS fight back but still trailed 12-8 after five. In the sixth inning, after an error and a single by Thornton, Klase got an RBI single to help the Lady Vikings inch closer and trail 12-9. However, that was as close as they would get as both teams pitchers settled down and Riverside defeated the Lady Vikings 12-9.

Stats: Grace Klase- (4-for-4, 2 RBI’s, Double), McKinnah Jackson- (1-for-3, RBI, Walk), Gracie Holder- (1-for-4, 2-Run HR), Alayna Thornton- (1-for-4), Mattie Latham- (1-for-4), Eva Welch- (0-for-2, RBI, Walk), Izzy Duncan- (0-for-4, RBI)

Due to all the wet weather last week, the Lady Vikings played the Frank Hughes Lady Lions down in Clifton on Tuesday, April 22nd. However, in the third inning, the game was postponed due to weather with PCHS lead 7-2. That game will resume this week. Visit the Perry County Vikings Sports Facebook page for more details. The Lady Vikings were to have traveled to Lewis County this past Monday, April 28th and head to Mt. Pleasant on Tuesday, but due to cancelations as well as, so many district games that need to be addressed, this will change. Their next scheduled game is Thursday, May 1st against East Hickman at PCHS.

The Perry County Vikings (5-8, 0-3 11A) traveled to Collinwood last Monday, April 14th to take on the Trojans for their second District 11A series of the season. In the first three innings, neither team could get a run across and Jake Mercer had a no-hitter going but still the score was 0-0. However, in the fourth inning, the Vikings offense started to get going as Colby Ary singled, then Ryan Marrs hits a double to left field that scored Ary and the Vikings led 1-0. After Jade Eccher got Marrs to third on a sac-bunt, Zane Noel drove him in with a single to right and PCHS led 2-0 after four. In the fifth, Javon McFadden got on due to an error, Mercer walked and Rhyder Sellers got a single to right to bring up Ary who got an RBI single to right to make it 3-0 PCHS. However, the Trojans weren’t going away so easy as they scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth but PCHS led 3-2 after five. Neither team did anything in the sixth and the Vikings couldn’t get any insurance runs so to the bottom of the seventh we went. An error on the Vikings, two stolen bases and a sac fly scored the tying run and the game was tied 3-3. A walk and a fielder’s choice that had the winning run thrown out at the plate brought up another Collinwood bat with two outs. However, another error hurt the Vikings as Collinwood walked it off with a 4-3 win over PCHS.

Stats: Colby Ary- (3-for-3, RBI, Double), Jake Mercer- (2-for-3, Walk), Ryan Marrs- (1-for-3, RBI Double), Zane Noel- (1-for-3, RBI), Rhyder Sellers- (1-for-3)