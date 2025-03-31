OPINION PIECE: Swatting: A frightening hoax demanding serious attention

Posted Monday, March 31, 2025 2:44 am

In an era where technology connects us like never before, it is both shocking and disheartening that this same connectivity is being weaponized to create chaos and fear in communities across the nation with the advent of swatting.

The Department of Homeland Security defines swatting as “making malicious hoax calls to emergency services to falsely report an ongoing emergency such as a violent crime or explosive device at a certain location.” The intent is to prompt a large-scale response from law enforcement. This dangerous trend has escalated into a national crisis, warranting immediate attention from policymakers, law enforcement, and the public.

Swatting incidents have surged in recent years, with schools being a primary target. According to reports, the 2022-2023 school year saw a staggering 546% increase in false active shooter calls compared to just four years prior. These hoaxes disrupt educational activities, sow panic, and place students and staff in potentially life-threatening situations. In 2023, at least 723 swatting hoaxes targeted K-12 schools, with 210 incidents occurring in just one month.

Meanwhile, businesses and political officials on both sides of the aisle are also increasingly targeted. High-profile executives and organizations across industries have faced swatting attacks, causing significant operational disruptions and emotional distress.

One of my constituents was asleep when their phone rang loudly just after 1:00 AM. It was the local police asking them to step outside. When my friend opened the door, they saw police officers and SWAT team members surrounding the house.

The police explained that someone had called a suicide hotline, claiming to be inside the house. The caller reported wearing a bulletproof vest and said they had three children tied up in their rooms. They also claimed that their spouse had a bomb strapped to them and threatened to harm everyone unless the police arrived immediately.

Thankfully, authorities quickly determined that the call was a hoax.

The consequences of swatting extend far beyond temporary panic. These incidents strain law enforcement resources, diverting attention from genuine emergencies. Financially, the costs of a single swatting event can range from $10,000 to $25,000, encompassing police deployment, property repairs, and follow-up investigations. More importantly, the emotional toll on victims — students, employees, and families — is immeasurable. In worst-case scenarios, swatting has resulted in tragic loss of life, as split-second decisions in high-pressure situations can lead to fatal mistakes.

As a former United States Attorney, I have seen firsthand the chaos swatting creates, the danger it presents to everyone involved, and the fear it instills in families and communities.

That is why I introduced the Preserving Safe Communities by Ending Swatting Act of 2025 in the House of Representatives. This bipartisan legislation would impose strict penalties for swatting, including up to 20 years in federal prison if someone is seriously hurt as a result of a swatting attack.

Right now, our ability to deter and crack down on swatting is not working. Implementing strict penalties will send a clear message that intentionally deceiving law enforcement will not be tolerated. Swatting endangers lives, wastes critical emergency resources, and undermines public safety. We have an urgent need for robust legal recourse to crack down on swatting.

The Preserving Safe Communities by Ending Swatting Act represents a critical step toward holding perpetrators accountable and deterring future incidents. We can no longer afford to let this dangerous trend go unchecked. Swatting affects everyone, including our children. I call on my colleagues in Congress to support this critical legislation. The time for action is now.