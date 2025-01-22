Posted Wednesday, January 22, 2025 5:00 am

NOTICE OF INTENT TO FILE DELINQUENT TAX SUIT

(2023 TAXES ONLY)

You are advised that after February 1, 2025 additional penalties and costs are imposed in consequence of suits to be filed for enforcement of the lien for taxes against land. Until the filing of such suits, taxes may be paid in the Trustee’s office. All unpaid 2023 property taxes by law, must be turned over to the Clerk and Master’s Office for collection. The last day to pay delinquent 2023 property taxes in the Trustee’s Office is March 31, 2025.

Please contact the Trustee’s office (931-589-2313) if you think you may have unpaid 2023 property taxes. Thank You

Perry County Trustee Office

