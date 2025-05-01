Attention subscribers - we have launched a new website! Click here to create your website account for free access.
Log in Subscribe

No, I won’t be using the app today

Daniel Richardson
Posted 4/30/25

If you’ve been to a McDonald’s drive-thru in the past several months, chances are you were greeted with a friendly question. “Will you be using your mobile app today?” I …

This item is available in full to subscribers.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

If You Take the Government's Money, Expect Government …

Cats and Dogs and People

© Copyright 2025 Buffalo River Review
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions