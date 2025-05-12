Posted Monday, May 12, 2025 2:58 pm

Mental Health America has recognized May as Mental Health Awareness Month since 1949 as part of its mission to educate the public about mental health challenges, reduce stigma and encourage those facing a mental health crisis to seek help. Research has advanced over the decades, improving our understanding and support, yet millions of people still avoid mental health care due to stigma, limited resources or other barriers.

According to Mental Health America’s 2024 Report, nearly 21% of adults—more than 50 million people—experienced a mental illness between 2019 and 2020. More than half—55% of adults, or over 28 million people—did not receive treatment. This lack of care is dangerous; untreated mental illness increases the risk of suicidal ideation and suicide.

This month, prioritize mental health—not just for your well-being but to support those facing challenges. Be a force for change, because mental health deserves our attention every day. Learn the warning signs and risk factors of suicide to recognize when someone is struggling; your awareness could save a life. Warning signs include social withdrawal, noticeable changes in behavior, mood swings or expressions of hopelessness.

Mental health challenges often result from a combination of genetics, biological factors and life circumstances—it is never your fault. Building healthy daily habits, like regular exercise, adequate sleep, a balanced diet and meaningful social connections, are key to maintaining emotional and mental well-being. Strengthening these habits can help you feel more balanced and resilient. If you are still struggling, professional support can make a significant difference—do not let stigma stand in the way of feeling your best.

The Jason Foundation, Inc. (JFI) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing the “Silent Epidemic” of youth suicide by providing free educational and awareness programs. Mental health care should never be a luxury; it is a necessity for overall well-being. To find a nearby Jason Foundation Affiliate Office or learn more about the warning signs and risk factors of suicide, visit www.jasonfoundation.com.