MARY LEE WARREN

Posted 2/18/25

Mary Lee Warren was born on March 1, 1940, and passed away on February 7, 2025, at the age of 84. Mrs. Warren was the daughter of the late Rufus Shelton Sullivan Sr. and Cora Mai White …

