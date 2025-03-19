Linden’s 17th Annual Blooming Arts Festival Set for March 21-22, 2025

Posted Wednesday, March 19, 2025 4:00 am

Mark your calendars for one of Tennessee’s most anticipated spring events! The 17th Annual Blooming Arts Festival returns to downtown Linden on Friday, March 21, and Saturday, March 22, 2025, bringing a weekend filled with art, music, food, and community spirit.

Each year, the Blooming Arts Festival draws thousands of visitors to experience an impressive showcase of creativity, and this year is set to be the biggest yet! With over 250 vendors confirmed, festival goers can expect a diverse selection of handcrafted art, unique goods, and specialty items from artisans across the region.

“Blooming Arts is more than just a festival—it’s a tradition that brings our community together,” said Hayley Byrd, Festival Organizer. “With incredible artists, talented musicians, and delicious food all in one place, it’s the perfect way to celebrate the arrival of spring.”

What to Expect at the 2025 Blooming Arts Festival:

• Over 250 artisan vendors showcasing handmade pottery, woodworking, jewelry, textiles, fine art, and more—vendor spaces are fully booked!

• Live music and entertainment throughout the weekend, featuring a mix of genres and talented performers.

• Delicious festival food and local eats with a variety of flavors, from classic fair favorites to homemade southern specialties.

• The Annual Quilt Show by the Blooming Arts Quilters, where visitors can admire stunning handcrafted quilts and enter a drawing for this year’s featured quilt, "Trip Around the World."

• Family-friendly fun, including interactive art stations, street performers, and engaging activities for all ages.

• Historic downtown charm, with opportunities to explore local shops, cafés, and the beautifully restored Commodore Hotel.

The Blooming Arts Festival is free to attend, making it an ideal spring getaway for families, art lovers, and travelers looking for an authentic Tennessee experience.

For festival details, entertainment schedules, and other updates, visit www.bloomingartsfestival.com or contact Bloomingartsfestival@gmail.com.

Join us in Linden, TN, on March 21-22, 2025, for a weekend full of creativity, community, and celebration!

More Blooming Arts Festival events and information: page 2