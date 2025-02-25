Attention subscribers - we have launched a new website! Click here to create your website account for free access.
LILLIE MAE CLIFTON

Posted 2/25/25

LILLIE MAE CLIFTON

Ms. Lillie Mae Clifton, 100, of Linden, passed away Friday, February 14, 2025 at Perry County Nursing Home. Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, …

