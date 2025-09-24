Legal Notices 9/24/2025, Buffalo River Review

Posted Wednesday, September 24, 2025 12:00 am

TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE

WHEREAS, on the 24th day of January, 2011, by deed of trust recorded in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, in Book 105, page 64, Christopher Grey Cummings, conveyed to William E. Bates, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure the payment of a note therein described; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the deed of trust have been violated, and the holder of said indebtedness has directed the Trustee to foreclose the deed of trust in accordance with the terms thereof; the public is, therefore, hereby notified that the undersigned Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash,

THURSDAY, MAY 15, 2025, AT 2:00 P.M.

AT THE SOUTH DOOR OF THE COURT HOUSE

IN LINDEN, PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE

The property to be sold is located in Perry County, Tennessee, and is more particularly described as follows:

TRACT NO. ONE: (Tract 1) Being and lying in the 2nd Civil District of Perry County Tennessee and lying west of Roans Creek Road and being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a point in the center of a 50-foot ingress-egress and utilities easement; said point being the northeast corner of tract being described, and the southeast corner of Overhead Door Company of Sarasota Profit Sharing as recorded in Deed Book Y28, page 957, ROPCT, and the west boundary of Rudolph Tinker as recorded in Deed Book D1, page 957, ROPCT; thence with center of said easement and Tinker South 45 degrees, 08 minutes, 02 seconds East 176.53 feet to a point; thence south 52 degrees, 58 minutes, 16 seconds East 63.39 feet to a point; thence South 46 degrees, 26 minutes, 57 seconds East 200.22 feet to a point; thence South 51 degrees, 13 minutes, 34 seconds East 126.53 feet to a point; thence South 59 degrees, 41 minutes, 49 seconds East 158.78 feet to a point; thence South 74 degrees, 03 minutes, 06 seconds East 42.71 feet to a point; thence South 28 degrees, 08 minutes, 29 seconds East 57.11 feet to a point; thence South 23 degrees, 48 minutes, 51 seconds East 44.72 feet to a point; thence South 13 degrees, 23 minutes, 07 seconds East 243.02 feet to a point; thence South 20 degrees, 27 minutes, 02 seconds East 45.70 feet to a point; said point being the northeast corner of Tract 2 and being the southeast corner of tract being described; thence leaving easement with Tract 2 South 70 degrees, 57 minutes, 54 seconds West, passing an iron pin set at 25.00 feet, in all a distance of 2,111.65 feet to an iron pin set; said iron pin being the southwest corner of tract being described and being the northwest corner of Tract 2, and the east boundary of Dennis Layne as recorded in Deed Book U23, page 186, ROPCT; thence leaving Tract 2 with Layne North 03 degrees, 55 minutes, 19 seconds East 1,092.28 feet to an iron pin found; said iron pin being the northeast corner of Layne and being the south boundary of Overhead Door Company of Sarasota Profit Sharing and being the northwest corner of tract being described; thence leaving Layne with Overhead Door Company of Sarasota Profit Sharing North 89 degrees, 07 minutes, 27 seconds East 709.01 feet to an iron pin found; thence North 49 degrees, 05 minutes, 02 seconds East, passing an iron pin set at 633.35 feet, in all a distance of 658.36 feet to the point of the beginning and containing 37.79 acres as surveyed by Kenneth Carroll, R.L.S., TN License Number 1335, dated March 27, 2007.

The above tract is subject to 25 feet of a 50-foot R.O.W. of an ingress-egress and utilities easement on the east boundary and is subject to any and all other easements, R.O.W.s or restrictions that may be of record in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee.

TRACT NO. TWO: (Tract 2) Being and lying in the 2nd Civil District of Perry County, Tennessee, and lying northeast of Roans Creek Road and being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a point in the center of a 50-foot ingress-egress and utilities easement; said point being the northeast corner of tract being described, and being the west boundary of Rudolph Tinker as recorded in Deed Book D1, page 957, ROPCT, and the southeast corner of Tract 1; thence with center of said easement and Tinker South 20 degrees, 27 minutes, 02 seconds East 112.62 feet to a point; thence South 15 degrees, 20 minutes, 09 seconds East 114.87 feet to a point; thence South 23 degrees, 34 minutes, 49 seconds East 67.36 feet to a point; thence South 33 degrees, 26 minutes, 17 seconds East 96.93 feet to a point; thence South 44 degrees, 41 minutes, 09 seconds East 23.32 feet to a point; said point being the eastern most southeast corner of tract being described, and being the north most corner of Tract 3; thence leaving said easement with Tract 3 South 43 degrees, 02 minutes, 12 seconds West, passing an iron pin set at 25.00 feet, in all a distance of 1,832.97 feet to an iron pin set; said iron pin being the west most corner of Tract 3, and being the north corner of tract 4; thence South 34 degrees, 15 minutes, 13 seconds West 181.61 feet to an iron pin found; said iron pin being the southeast corner of tract being described, and being the northeast corner of Edward Dabbs as recorded in Deed Book Y26, page 34, ROPCT; thence leaving Tract 4 with Dabbs North 86 degrees, 21 minutes, 51 seconds West 925.72 feet to an iron pin found; said iron pin being the southwest corner of tract being described and being the southeast corner of Dennis Layne as recorded in Deed Book U23, page 186, ROPCT, and being the north boundary of Dabbs; thence leaving Dabbs with Layne North 3 degrees, 55 minutes, 38 seconds East 1,156.21 feet to an iron pin set; said iron pin being the northwest corner of Tract 1; thence leaving Layne with Tract 1 North 70 degrees, 57 minutes, 54 seconds East, passing an iron pin set at 2,086.57 feet, in all a distance of 2,111.65 feet to the point of the beginning and containing 55.78 acres as surveyed by Kenneth Carroll, R.L.S. TN License Number 1335, dated March 23, 2007.

The above tract is subject to 25 feet of the 50-foot R.O.W. of the ingress-egress and utilities easement on the northeast boundary and is subject to any and all other easements, R.O.W.s or restrictions that may be of record in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee.

Tract 2 has additional access by a 50-foot right of way of an ingress-egress and utilities easement crossing 51.41-acre tract identified as Tract 3 hereinafter described, said easement being more specifically described as follows:

Beginning at a point in the center of a 50-foot ingress-egress and utilities easement, which said point stands South 54 degrees, 31 minutes, 45 seconds East 367.97 feet; South 43 degrees, 11 minutes, 03 seconds East 97.00 feet; South 2 degrees, 21 minutes, 56 seconds East 119.41 feet and South 25 degrees, 12 minutes, 05 seconds East 121.39 feet from the southeast corner of a 55.78-acre tract identified as Tract 2 described hereinabove; said point being the southeast corner of Tinker and being the southwest corner of Damon Johann Lindell et ux. of record in Deed Book D1, page 650, ROPCT; thence with a new 50-foot ingress-egress and utilities easement the following courses and distance: North 71 degrees, 28 minutes, 20 seconds West 60.33 feet; South 70 degrees, 18 minutes, 51 seconds West 91.61 feet; South 71 degrees, 57 minutes, 14 seconds West 82.27 feet; North 69 degrees, 32 minutes, 03 seconds West 112.05 feet; North 74 degrees, 14 minutes, 28 seconds West 147.58 feet; North 82 degrees, 58 minutes, 43 seconds West 184.72 feet; South 87 degrees, 14 minutes, 35 seconds West 80.99 feet and South 79 degrees, 52 minutes, 58 seconds West 137.24 feet to a point standing in the eastern boundary of Tract 2 as described hereinabove.

TRACT NO. THREE: (Tract 3) Being and lying in the 2nd Civil District of Perry County, Tennessee, and lying north of Roans Creek Road and being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a point in the center of a 50-foot ingress-egress and utilities easement, said point being the north corner of tract being described, and being the east most southeast corner of Tract 2, and being the west boundary of Rudolph Tinker as recorded in Deed Book D1, page 957, ROPCT; thence with center of easement and Tinker South 54 degrees, 31 minutes, 45 seconds East 367.97 feet to a point; thence South 43 degrees, 11 minutes, 03 seconds East 97.00 feet to a point; thence South 2 degrees, 27 minutes, 56 seconds East 119.41 feet to a point; thence South 25 degrees, 12 minutes, 05 seconds East 121.39 feet to a point, said point being the south corner of Tinker and being the southwest corner of Damon Johann Lindell et ux. as recorded in Deed Book D1, page 650, ROPCT; thence South 47 degrees, 38 minutes, 50 seconds East 200.41 feet to a point; thence South 56 degrees, 35 minutes, 59 seconds East 34.56 feet to a point; thence South 62 degrees, 30 minutes, 18 seconds East 67.29 feet to a point; thence South 45 degrees, 47 minutes, 55 seconds East 42.10 feet to a point; thence South 32 degrees, 16 minutes, 53 seconds East 117.92 feet to a point; thence South 38 degrees, 21 minutes, 09 seconds East 124.94 feet to a point; said point being the east corner of tract being described, and being the north corner of Tract 4; thence leaving said easement with Tract 4 South 41 degrees, 14 minutes, 35 seconds West, passing an iron pin set at 25.00 feet, in all a distance of 1,669.90 feet to an iron pin set; said iron pin being the south corner of tract being described, and the east corner of Tract 7 and being the southern most corner of Tract 3; thence leaving Tract 4 with Tract 7 & 3 North 49 degrees, 21 minutes, 32 seconds West 12,914.86 feet to an iron pin set; said iron pin being the west corner of tract being described, and being the south boundary of Tract 2, and being the north corner of Tract 7; thence leaving Tract 7 with Tract 2 North 43 degrees, 02 minutes, 12 seconds East, passing an iron pin set at 1,806.77 feet, in all a distance of 1,832.97 feet to the point of the beginning and containing 51.41 acres as surveyed by Kenneth Carroll, R.L.S., TN License Number 1335, dated March 27, 2007.

The above tract is subject to 25 feet of the 50-foot R.O.W. of the ingress-egress and utilities easement on the northeast boundary and is subject to any and all other easements, R.O.W.s, or restrictions that may be of record in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee.

The above Tract 3 is subject to a 50-foot right-of-way ingress-egress and utilities easement running the following courses and distances:

Beginning at a point in the center of a 50-foot ingress-egress and utilities easement, which said point stands South 54 degrees, 31 minutes, 45 seconds East 367.97 feet; South 43 degrees, 11 minutes, 03 seconds East 97.00 feet; South 2 degrees 21 minutes 56 seconds east 119.41 feet and South 25 degrees, 12 minutes, 05 seconds East 121.39 feet from the southeast corner of a 55.78-acre tract identified as Tract 2 described hereinabove; said point being the southeast corner of Tinker and being the southwest corner of Damon Johann Lindell et ux. of record in Deed Book D1, page 650, ROPCT; thence with a new 50-foot ingress-egress and utilities easement the following courses and distances: North 71 degrees, 28 minutes, 20 seconds West 60.33 feet; South 70 degrees, 18 minutes, 51 seconds West 91.61 feet; South 71 degrees 57, minutes, 14 seconds West 82.27 feet; North 69 degrees, 32 minutes, 03 seconds West 112.05 feet; North 74 degrees, 14 minutes, 28 seconds West 147.58 feet; North 82 degrees, 58 minutes, 43 seconds West 184.72 feet; South 87 degrees, 14 minutes, 35 seconds West 80.99 feet and South 79 degrees, 52 minutes, 58 seconds West 137.24 feet to a point standing in the eastern boundary of Tract 2 as described hereinabove.

TRACT NO. FOUR: (Tract 6) Being and lying in the 2nd Civil District of Perry County, Tennessee, and lying northeast of Roans Creek Road and being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a P.K. nail in the center of Roans Creek Road, said P.K. nail being the south corner of tract being described, and being the west boundary of William Dowda et ux. as recorded in Deed Book D1, page 599, ROPCT; thence with center of said road North 43 degrees, 24 minutes, 13 seconds West 77.71 feet to a point; thence North 47 degrees, 15 minutes, 51 seconds West 88.03 feet to a point; thence North 50 degrees, 44 minutes, 43 seconds West 99.45 feet to a point; thence North 47 degrees, 29 minutes, 34 seconds West 83.59 feet to a point; thence North 43 degrees, 02 minutes, 32 seconds West 79.69 feet to a point; thence North 40 degrees, 11 minutes, 32 seconds West 183.67 feet to a P.K. nail; thence North 42 degrees, 06 minutes, 34 seconds West 144.80 feet to a point; thence North 41 degrees, 00 minutes, 29 seconds West 72.96 feet to a point; thence North 37 degrees, 03 minutes, 04 seconds West 99.02 feet to a point; thence North 34 degrees, 50 minutes, 11 seconds West 204.87 feet to a point; thence North 35 degrees, 47 minutes, 52 seconds West 120.35 feet to a point; thence North 37 degrees, 42 minutes, 51 seconds West 58.99 feet to a point; thence North 40 degrees, 03 minutes, 47 seconds West 71.77 feet to a point; thence North 43 degrees, 21 minutes, 31 seconds West 140.04 feet to a point; thence North 38 degrees, 27 minutes, 39 seconds West 97.57 feet to a P.K. nail; said P.K. nail being the west corner of tract being described, and being the south corner of Tract 7; thence leaving said road with Tract 7 North 41 degrees, 14 minutes, 35 seconds East, passing an iron pin set at 25.00 feet, in all a distance of 1,231.91 feet to an iron pin set; said iron pin being the west corner of Tract 4, and being the southeast boundary of Tract 7; thence leaving Tract 7 with Tract 4 South 51 degrees, 44 minutes, 13 seconds East 662.86 feet to an iron pin set, said iron pin being the south corner of Tract 4 and the west corner of Tract 5; thence leaving Tract 4 with Tract 5 South 51 degrees, 44 minutes, 12 seconds East 938.46 feet to an iron pin set, said iron pin being the east corner of tract being described and being the south corner of Tract 5, and west boundary of Dowda; thence leaving Tract 5 with Dowda South 41 degrees, 06 minutes, 37 seconds West, passing an iron pin set at 1,509.00 feet, in all a distance of 1,534.11 feet to the point of the beginning and containing 51.65 acres as surveyed by Kenneth Carroll, R.L.S., TN License Number 1335, dated March 28, 2007.

The above tract is subject to 25 feet of the 50-foot R.O.W. of Roans Creek Road on the northwest boundary and is subject to any and all other easements, R.O.W.s, or restrictions that may be of record in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee.

TRACT NO. FIVE: (Tract 7) Being and lying in the 2nd Civil District of Perry County, Tennessee, and lying northeast of Roans Creek Road and being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a P.K. nail in the center of Roans Creek Road, said P.K. nail being the south corner of tract being described, and being the west corner of Tract 6; thence with center of said road North 32 degrees, 55 minutes, 26 seconds West 46.51 feet to a point; thence North 26 degrees, 10 minutes, 35 seconds West 65.33 feet to a point; thence North 24 degrees, 17 minutes, 20 seconds West 85.44 feet to a point; thence North 26 degrees, 17 minutes, 23 seconds West 75.59 feet to a point; thence North 30 degrees, 32 minutes, 16 seconds West 80.93 feet to a point; thence North 32 degrees, 14 minutes, 41 seconds West 250.96 feet to a point; thence North 37 degrees, 44 minutes, 25 seconds West 67.75 feet to a point; thence North 50 degrees, 42 minutes, 32 seconds West 86.49 feet to a point; thence North 57 degrees, 25 minutes, 33 seconds West 59.15 feet to a point; thence North 56 degrees, 38 minutes, 35 seconds West 38.52 feet to a point; thence North 51 degrees, 19 minutes, 04 seconds West 41.04 feet to a point; thence North 47 degrees, 45 minutes, 37 seconds West 64.51 feet to a point; thence North 50 degrees, 20 minutes, 15 seconds West 54.89 feet to a point; thence North 55 degrees, 33 minutes, 19 seconds West 81.13 feet to a point; thence North 58 degrees, 19 minutes, 12 seconds West 105.55 feet to a P.K. nail, said P.K. nail being the west corner of tract being described, and the east boundary of Edward Dabbs as recorded in Deed Book Y26, page 34, ROPCT; thence leaving said road with Dabbs North 35 degrees, 01 minute, 36 seconds East, passing an iron pin set at 25.00 feet, in all a distance of 969.07 feet to an iron pin found, said iron pin being the southeast corner of Tract 2, and the northeast corner of Dabbs; thence leaving Dabbs with Tract 2 North 34 degrees, 15 minutes, 13 seconds East 181.61 feet to an iron pin set, said iron pin being the north corner of tract being described, and being the west corner of Tract 3; thence leaving Tract 2 with Tract 3 South 49 degrees, 21 minutes, 32 seconds East for a distance of 1,291.86 feet to an iron pin set, said iron pin being the south corner of Tract 3, and being in the west boundary of Tract 4; thence with Tract 4 and passing the north corner of Tract 6 South 41 degrees, 14 minutes, 35 seconds East, passing an iron pin set at 90.42 feet, and at 1,296.33 feet, in all a distance of 1,322.33 feet to the point of the beginning and containing 32.80 acres as surveyed by Kenneth Carroll, R.L.S., TN License Number 1335, dated March 28, 2007.

The above tract is subject to 25 feet of the 50-foot R.O.W. of Roans Creek Road on the northwest boundary and is subject to any and all other easements, R.O.W.s or restrictions that may be of record in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee.

Being the same property conveyed to Christopher Grey Cummings by Special Warranty Deed from Paul Rawdon dated January 24, 2011, recorded in Book D11, page 598, in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee.

This property is an unimproved tract identified as tax map 028, parcel 004.00, in the office of the Assessor of Property of Perry County, Tennessee. The address of the above-described property is believed to be Roans Creek Rd, Lobelville, Tennessee; but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein, and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control.

Pursuant to T.C.A. 35-5-104, other parties that may have an interest in the tract of land herein described are the following:

Perry County Trustee through unpaid county taxes assessed as tax map 028, parcel 004.00, for 2023 in the amount of $1,251.00, plus penalty and interest; and for 2024 in the amount of $1,251.00, plus penalty and interest.

The sale will be made free from the equity of redemption, homestead, dower and all other rights and exemptions, which were expressly waived under said deed of trust.

Trustee will convey all his right, title and interest, but without warranties of title. The sale will be made subject to any and all encumbrances, including but not limited to unpaid taxes; and I will sell and convey as Trustee and not otherwise.

The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. This 23rd day of April, 2025.

William E. Bates, Trustee

Bank of Perry County

P.O. Box 341

Linden, TN 37096

