Kustoff, Cotton to Host Press Conference on Cell Phone Jamming Reform Act

On Wednesday, March 26, Congressman David Kustoff (R-TN) and Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) will speak about the introduction of the Cell Phone Jamming Reform Act. The lawmakers are introducing the legislation which would prevent contraband cellphone use in federal and state prison facilities by allowing state and federal prisons to use cell phone jamming systems.
Congressman Kustoff and Senator Cotton will be joined at this press conference by state and local officials from across the country.
WHAT: Congressman Kustoff and Senator Cotton will hold a press conference on the Cell Phone Jamming Reform Act with state and local officials.
WHO:
U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR)
U.S. Congressman David Kustoff (R-TN)
Attorney General Tim Griffin (R-AR)
Executive Director of the American Correctional Association Rob Green
Director of South Carolina Department of Corrections Bryan Stirling
Commissioner of Georgia Department of Corrections Tyrone Oliver
Tennessee Commissioner of Department of Correction Frank Strada
Idaho Department of Correction Director Josh Tewalt
WHERE: SD-G50
WHEN: Wednesday, March 26, at 9:30 a.m. ET