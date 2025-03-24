Kustoff, Cotton to Host Press Conference on Cell Phone Jamming Reform Act

Posted Monday, March 24, 2025 12:28 pm

On Wednesday, March 26, Congressman David Kustoff (R-TN) and Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) will speak about the introduction of the Cell Phone Jamming Reform Act. The lawmakers are introducing the legislation which would prevent contraband cellphone use in federal and state prison facilities by allowing state and federal prisons to use cell phone jamming systems.



Congressman Kustoff and Senator Cotton will be joined at this press conference by state and local officials from across the country.



WHAT: Congressman Kustoff and Senator Cotton will hold a press conference on the Cell Phone Jamming Reform Act with state and local officials.



WHO:

U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR)

U.S. Congressman David Kustoff (R-TN)

Attorney General Tim Griffin (R-AR)

Executive Director of the American Correctional Association Rob Green

Director of South Carolina Department of Corrections Bryan Stirling

Commissioner of Georgia Department of Corrections Tyrone Oliver

Tennessee Commissioner of Department of Correction Frank Strada

Idaho Department of Correction Director Josh Tewalt



WHERE: SD-G50



WHEN: Wednesday, March 26, at 9:30 a.m. ET