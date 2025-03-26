Attention subscribers - we have launched a new website! Click here to create your website account for free access.
Log in Subscribe

Kustoff, Cotton Introduce Legislation to Jam Cellphones in Prisons

Posted
Staff Reports

Today, Congressman David Kustoff (R-TN) and Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) introduced the Cellphone Jamming Reform Act. This legislation will prevent contraband cellphone use in federal and state prison facilities by allowing state and federal prisons to use cellphone jamming systems.
 
“Criminals are using contraband cellphones to commit crimes while in prison. The extent of coordinated criminal activity carried out by inmates is a serious threat to public safety,” said Congressman Kustoff. “As a former United States Attorney, I have seen first-hand the dangerous effects of contraband cellphone use to both law enforcement officers and our communities. It should be impossible for prisoners to organize gang activity, traffic drugs, and coordinate any other wrongdoing from behind bars. The Cellphone Jamming Reform Act is commonsense legislation that will crack down on cellphones in prisons and protect inmates, guards, and the public at large.”

“For far too long, contraband cellphones have been a major security threat in our prisons, allowing criminals to coordinate crimes from behind bars. This legislation is a common-sense step to cut off their ability to threaten witnesses, organize drug trafficking, and endanger law-abiding citizens from within prison walls,” said Senator Cotton.

The Cellphone Jamming Reform Act was cosponsored in the House of Representatives by Reps. Ralph Norman (R-SC), Randy Weber (R-TX), Scott Franklin (R-FL), Michael Guest (R-MS), and Mike Collins (R-GA).
 
Background:
The Cellphone Jamming Reform Act will prevent contraband cellphone use by incarcerated criminals. Under the Federal Communications Act, prison facilities are not permitted to use cellphone jamming systems; this legislation will update the law to enable state and federal prisons to use highly targeted cellphone jamming equipment in prison housing facilities.
 
There have been cases of inmates using contraband cellphones to run drug operations, conduct illicit business deals, facilitate sex trafficking, and organize escapes. This is a nationwide problem:

  • Last year, two 13-year-old boys were killed at a birthday party in Atlanta after inmates in a Georgia prison used contraband cellphones to order their murder. In 2024, Georgia authorities confiscated more than 15,500 contraband cellphones and seized more than 8,000 in 2023.
  • In December 2024, two California inmates were convicted of murder, racketeering, and other RICO-related crimes for running a heroin and meth trafficking operation from their prison cells. 
  • In Tennessee, an inmate used a contraband cellphone to orchestrate drug deals, shipping a package of methamphetamine to his girlfriend. 
  • The full text of the bill can be read at: cjra-bill-text.pdf

Other items that may interest you

TN ATTORNEY GENERAL ALERTS 23ANDME CUSTOMERS OF THEIR …

Unemployment in Tennessee Continues to Hold Steady

Board of Regents approves tuition rates, presidential …

Gas Prices Rise 12.7 Cents Across Tennessee

© Copyright 2025 Buffalo River Review
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions