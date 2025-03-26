Kustoff, Cotton Introduce Legislation to Jam Cellphones in Prisons

Posted Wednesday, March 26, 2025 11:11 am

Today, Congressman David Kustoff (R-TN) and Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) introduced the Cellphone Jamming Reform Act. This legislation will prevent contraband cellphone use in federal and state prison facilities by allowing state and federal prisons to use cellphone jamming systems.



“Criminals are using contraband cellphones to commit crimes while in prison. The extent of coordinated criminal activity carried out by inmates is a serious threat to public safety,” said Congressman Kustoff. “As a former United States Attorney, I have seen first-hand the dangerous effects of contraband cellphone use to both law enforcement officers and our communities. It should be impossible for prisoners to organize gang activity, traffic drugs, and coordinate any other wrongdoing from behind bars. The Cellphone Jamming Reform Act is commonsense legislation that will crack down on cellphones in prisons and protect inmates, guards, and the public at large.”



“For far too long, contraband cellphones have been a major security threat in our prisons, allowing criminals to coordinate crimes from behind bars. This legislation is a common-sense step to cut off their ability to threaten witnesses, organize drug trafficking, and endanger law-abiding citizens from within prison walls,” said Senator Cotton.



The Cellphone Jamming Reform Act was cosponsored in the House of Representatives by Reps. Ralph Norman (R-SC), Randy Weber (R-TX), Scott Franklin (R-FL), Michael Guest (R-MS), and Mike Collins (R-GA).



Background:

The Cellphone Jamming Reform Act will prevent contraband cellphone use by incarcerated criminals. Under the Federal Communications Act, prison facilities are not permitted to use cellphone jamming systems; this legislation will update the law to enable state and federal prisons to use highly targeted cellphone jamming equipment in prison housing facilities.



There have been cases of inmates using contraband cellphones to run drug operations, conduct illicit business deals, facilitate sex trafficking, and organize escapes. This is a nationwide problem: