Attention subscribers - we have launched a new website! Click here to create your website account for free access.
Log in Subscribe

JACKIE NEEDHAM MARVIN

Posted 3/5/25

JACKIE NEEDHAM MARVIN Jackie Needham Marvin, age 81, died February 20, 2024, in a Duluth Georgia hospital after a short but serious illness. Family and friends assembled for graveside services at …

This item is available in full to subscribers.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

DALE EDWARD WENGER

WILLIE SUE TURNER

JERRY WAYNE HAYNES

DARLYNE LOUISE SAUER ERISMAN

© Copyright 2025 Buffalo River Review
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions