Infectious Disease Experts from Le Bonheur Children’s Share Important Information About Measles

Posted Wednesday, April 16, 2025 10:03 am

As of April 4, 2025, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has confirmed hundreds of Measles cases and one pediatric death in the United States. The Texas Department of State Health Services has since reported a second death, along with a third measles death in an unvaccinated child on April 6th, 2025. Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease but also preventable with the MMR vaccine. Infectious Disease experts at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital have provided information on measles, how it spreads and proven ways to prevent a serious community outbreak.

What is measles?

Measles is an infection caused by a virus that leads to fever, cough, runny nose and a rash. The fever usually begins three to seven days before the rash – which typically starts on the face and moves downward - appears. Measles is so contagious that, when it was most common, almost everyone had it by the time they were 20 years old. Most cases are benign, but common complications include ear infections, pneumonia, croup and diarrhea. “Measles is serious, said Dr. Nick Hysmith, Medical Director of Infection Prevention at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. “In addition to the symptoms above such as the distinctive rash, it can lead to serious complications such as pneumonia, brain swelling and even death.”

A serious measles complication is encephalitis, or infection and inflammation of the brain, and serious complications like this occur in 1-3 of 1,000 children. Rarely, a degenerative central nervous system disease characterized by behavior and intellectual deterioration and seizures called subacute sclerosing panenchephalitis (SSPE) can occur 7-10 years after having a measles infection. These complications are most likely to occur in children under five and children with depressed immune systems, such as those taking chemotherapy for cancer. There is no way to know in advance the severity of symptoms your child will experience if they contract the virus.

Measles vaccine today

The measles vaccine is now administered along with the vaccine against mumps and rubella (MMR) in a combined injection after a child’s first birthday. Five percent of those vaccinated do not have immunity after the first vaccination, which is why the second MMR is required at 4-6 years of age.

Infants 6- 11 months of age who travel abroad where measles is endemic or are traveling domestically to areas of measles outbreaks should be immunized prior to travelling but will still require the vaccinations between 12 and 15 months of age and again between 4-6 years of age.

Why is measles back?

There is no question that the vaccine has been enormously successful in decreasing the incidence of measles and its complications. In fact, complications such as SSPE are virtually unheard of in the United States. However, increasing rates of voluntary vaccine refusal are putting these low infection rates at risk. To be clear, there is no link between MMR or any other vaccine or vaccine additive to autism.

Measles used to be a common childhood disease until the vaccine was developed, and children were universally vaccinated against it. A measles vaccine was introduced in 1963. In 2000, measles was declared eliminated in the United States. Since then - and until recently - the number of measles cases reported has decreased by more than 99 percent to 60 cases per year on average. About a third of these are imported from overseas, where measles has not yet been eliminated.

The importance of the measles vaccine is clear.

Those who are infected are contagious for four days before the appearance of a rash. Since the early symptoms are so like that of the common cold, infected people often do not know and can pass on to others who do not have immunity. This is not limited to those who refuse immunizations but extends to those who cannot have the vaccine due to age or for medical reasons. Even when the infection is mild, measles results in missed school and work.

It is important that families vaccinate their children against measles to continue protecting them and the community. “Similar to teaching a child to read, a vaccine provides the body with the knowledge to react to the virus,” explained Dr. Jason Yaun, Chief of Outpatient Pediatrics at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. “If and when the body sees the virus, it knows how to then fight it off.”

Important next steps

If you suspect your child has measles, it is important to remain home and call ahead to the hospital or your pediatrician before you go. Once they say it is ok to go for a visit, measles can be detected through a simple cheek swab and blood test.

For more information on measles, visit your local health department’s website or lebonheur.org/services/community-health.

To learn more practical tips on keeping your kids safe, visit Le Bonheur’s Practical Parenting Blog at lebonheur.org/blogs/practical-parenting

About Le Bonheur Children’s

Le Bonheur Children’s, based in Memphis, Tenn., provides expert care for children in more than 45 pediatric subspecialties, encompassing robust community programs, a pediatric research institute and regional outpatient centers in Jackson, Tenn., Tupelo, Miss., and Jonesboro, Ark. Le Bonheur also features a 290-bed hospital in Memphis and a 21-bed satellite hospital within Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tenn. As the primary pediatric teaching affiliate for the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Le Bonheur trains more than 350 pediatricians and specialists each year. Nationally recognized, Le Bonheur is a U.S. News & World Report Best Children’s Hospital, a Magnet-designated facility which is the ultimate high-quality patient care and nursing excellence credential and is verified by the American College of Surgeons (ACS) as a Level 1 Trauma Center and a Level 1 Children’s Surgery Center.