Hagerty, Gallego Reintroduce Bipartisan Legislation Supporting Increased Use of Non-Lethal Weapons for Law Enforcement

Posted Friday, April 4, 2025 12:16 pm

United States Senators Bill Hagerty (R-TN) and Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) today reintroduced the bipartisan Innovate to De-Escalate Modernization Act, legislation that would give law enforcement the resources they need to responsibly crack down on crime.



Current law discourages law enforcement from utilizing important new less-than-lethal technologies, such as long-range tasers, by failing to clearly distinguish these devices from traditional firearms. The Innovate to De-Escalate Modernization Act is a technical fix, adding a “less-than-lethal projectile device” category to federal law and creating a statutory test to classify these devices. The new legislation supports law enforcement and community safety by permitting only true less-than-lethal devices, while screening out devices not intended to be less-than-lethal.

“It is crucial that police officers and sheriff’s deputies are equipped with the best available technology to keep Americans safe,” said Senator Hagerty. “Our brave law enforcement officers put their lives in danger every shift, and I’m pleased to introduce this legislation that will ensure they have access to the most effective tools to de-escalate dangerous situations.”



“Giving law enforcement the tools they need to safely de-escalate situations is important to keeping both our officers and communities safe,” said Senator Gallego. “Right now, red tape is making it harder for police departments, especially smaller ones, to access less-than-lethal technology, making encounters more dangerous and potentially deadly. I’m proud to lead this bipartisan bill to give police departments of all sizes the technology to protect communities without resorting to deadly force.”



The Law Enforcement Innovate to De-Escalate Modernization Act provides:

Law enforcement with effective, less-than-lethal alternatives to firearms in high-risk situations. When officers have access to the full range of response options American innovators have created, they are better equipped to de-escalate confrontations without taking undue risks.

An effective means of response for law enforcement to save lives while ensuring that communities are not exposed to unnecessary risks.

