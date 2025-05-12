Gas Prices Rise 1.7 Cents Across Tennessee

Posted Monday, May 12, 2025 1:50 am

Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 1.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.70/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 0.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 51.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 2.8 cents in the last week and stands at $3.473 per gallon, nearly the lowest tally since 2021.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Tennessee was priced at $2.34/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.11/g, a difference of $1.77/g. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.34/g while the highest was $4.11/g, a difference of $1.77/g.



The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.08/g today. The national average is down 8.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 50.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.



Historical gasoline prices in Tennessee and the national average going back ten years:

May 12, 2024: $3.21/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

May 12, 2023: $3.15/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)

May 12, 2022: $4.17/g (U.S. Average: $4.43/g)

May 12, 2021: $2.84/g (U.S. Average: $3.01/g)

May 12, 2020: $1.58/g (U.S. Average: $1.85/g)

May 12, 2019: $2.55/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

May 12, 2018: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

May 12, 2017: $2.08/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

May 12, 2016: $2.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

May 12, 2015: $2.40/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)



Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Chattanooga- $2.64/g, up 3.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.61/g.

Nashville- $2.80/g, up 3.1 cents per gallon from last week's $2.77/g.

Huntsville- $2.70/g, down 1.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.71/g.



"Even with oil prices jumping more than $4 per barrel compared to last week, the national average price of gasoline has resumed its decline as refineries wrap up seasonal maintenance and prepare to boost output," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Forty states have seen average gasoline prices fall over the last week, while just ten have seen increases—most notably on the West Coast, where another refinery fire in Northern California once again disrupted gasoline production. As we approach Memorial Day, gas prices may see some minor fluctuations, but for now, I don't expect any significant changes to the national average, with prices staying near their lowest seasonal level since 2021."



GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy's averages, graphs, maps and historical pricing data covering the U.S. and Canada is available 24/7 at http://prices.GasBuddy.com.